Venezuela power grab spurs riots, reproach

CARACAS — Venezuela's chief prosecutor broke with the government Friday and rebuked a supreme court decision stripping its congress of its last vestiges of power, showing a crack in the unity of the embattled socialist government of President Nicolas Maduro as it came under a torrent of international condemnation over what many decried as a major step toward dictatorship.

In a shocking pronouncement, longtime government loyalist Luisa Ortega Diaz said it was her “unavoidable historical duty” as the nation's top judicial authority to denounce what she called a “rupture” of the constitutional order.

“We call for reflection, so that the democratic path can be retaken,” she said to the loud applause of aides gathered around her.

The statement gave a major boost to the opposition, some of whom spent the day sparring with riot police and gearing up for what they hope will be nationwide protests Saturday.

The supreme court ruled late Wednesday that as long as lawmakers remained in contempt of court rulings that nullified all legislation passed by the chamber, the high court can assume the constitutionally assigned powers of the National Assembly, which has been controlled by the opposition for nearly a year and a half.

The United States and governments across Latin America condemned the power grab, which the head of the Organization of American States likened to a “self-inflicted coup” by the leftist Maduro. The United Nations' top human rights official also expressed “grave concern” and called on the high court to reverse its decision.

Opposition leaders, long-marginalized during the past 17 years of socialist rule, called on public officials to follow Ortega Diaz's example. They urged the military, the traditional arbiter of political disputes in Venezuela, to break its silence and defend the constitution drafted by late President Hugo Chavez to which it swore allegiance.

“You have a new opportunity to show the country and international community if you are with the dictatorship or want your children and grandchildren to grow and live in a country where there's democracy and liberty,” said David Smolansky, a Caracas-area mayor.

Amid so much intrigue, the normally ever-present Maduro was conspicuously silent and by late Friday had not commented on the ruling, nor had leaders of his ruling United Socialist Party of Venezuela. The Mercosur trade bloc, which suspended Venezuela in December, called an emergency meeting Saturday in Argentina to discuss the crisis.

“This clearly destroys the most important pillar of any democracy, which is popular representation,” said Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos, who in the past has been reluctant to criticize Maduro, fearing a backlash against the millions of Colombians who live in Venezuela and, in recent months, have been flocking home in the face of the worsening economic crisis.

A day after the Trump administration strongly criticized the supreme court's move and called on Maduro to free political prisoners, the State Department pointed to the OAS as the best place to address concerns about Venezuela.

OAS Secretary General Luis Almagro called an emergency meeting to discuss the crisis after two previous sessions this week ended with 20 governments led by the United States and Mexico voicing deep concern but no concrete actions to hold Maduro accountable.

In Caracas, national guardsmen in riot gear fired buckshot and swung batons at a group of students who gathered outside the Supreme Court. Several protesters were arrested, and some journalists had their cameras seized. One journalist, from Colombia's Caracol Radio, was surrounded by a dozen military members who swung her around by her arms and legs, and appeared to hit and drag her.

Despite the sporadic flare-ups Friday it wasn't clear if critics of the government were in the mood for another street fight after past attempts fizzled or ended in bloodshed with little to show. Weeks of unrest in 2014 left more than 40 dead, while a mass protest in September was followed a few days later by authorities canceling a recall petition campaign seeking to force Maduro from office before his term ends in 2019.