World

Chicago police to saturate neighborhood where 7 killed

The Associated Press | Friday, March 31, 2017, 9:24 p.m.
CHICAGO, IL - MARCH 30 : Chicago Police officers walk near the scene where four people were shot and killed at a restaurant in the 2700 block of East 75th Street on March 30, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. A second shooting took place less then 2 miles away where a pregnant woman shot and killed. (Photo by Joshua Lott/Getty Images)
Dana Jackson is consoled after finding out her two sons, Raheem and Dillon Jackson, were two of four people shot and killed at the corner of 75th St. and Coles Ave. in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood on Thursday, March 30, 2017. Dana Jackson works in the restaurant where her sons were killed. (Chris Sweda/Chicago Tribune via AP)
Georgia Jackson, 72, is overcome with emotion upon learning that her two grandsons, Raheem, 19, and Dillon Jackson, 20, were found fatally shot near Nadia Fish and Chicken, in the South Shore neighborhood Thursday, March 30, 2017, in Chicago. Separate shootings in one Chicago neighborhood have left several people dead, including a pregnant woman. Chicago police say four people were found fatally shot Thursday in or near a restaurant located in the city's South Shore neighborhood. (Chris Sweda/Chicago Tribune via AP)
CHICAGO, IL - MARCH 30 : A woman grieves as she reacts to a shooting that left four people dead at a restaurant in the 2700 block of East 75th Street on March 30, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. A second shooting took place less then 2 miles away where a pregnant woman shot and killed. (Photo by Joshua Lott/Getty Images)

CHICAGO — The gun violence in one South Side Chicago neighborhood that left seven dead in a 12-hour period was mostly due to gang conflict, Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson said Friday.

On Thursday afternoon, four people were fatally shot in or near a restaurant after a man approached and opened fire. Two men were found dead from bullet wounds inside the restaurant. A third person was found unresponsive outside the restaurant. A fourth man who sustained gunshot wounds was found unresponsive a block away.

Two people were killed late Thursday when a vehicle pulled alongside a van in the city's South Shore neighborhood. A man and woman were shot, police said, and the van crashed into a pole.

“I'm angry and sick,” Johnson said during a news conference. “You have my promise that CPD will utilize the full weight of our resources to go after the individuals responsible for yesterday's incidents.”

Johnson said investigators have determined most of the victims were targeted and had known gang affiliations. He added the woman's killing wasn't gang related.

Johnson said there will be a heavy and aggressive police presence in the South Shore neighborhood until the perpetrators of Thursday's violence are in custody. He added coordinated police operations will target the people who are driving the violence in the neighborhood and where retaliatory violence may occur.

“You lose count of the shootings after a while,” Kyra Carr, who lives a few blocks away and said she heard the gunfire, told the Chicago Sun-Times. “But seven bodies in a day. Crazy. Something is wrong.”

The Cook County medical examiner's office identified three of the victims as brothers Raheem and Dillon Jackson, ages 19 and 20 respectively, and 28-year-old Emmanuel Stokes. The identity of the fourth victim was withheld pending notification of family.

The Chicago Tribune reports that the Jacksons' grandmother, Georgia Jackson, 72, said the two had gone to the restaurant to get food and to see their mother, who works there. She said their mother called her about the shooting.

“She only said one at first but when I got here they said they found the other,” Georgia Jackson said.

Also on Thursday, about a mile from the restaurant, the body of 26-year-old Patrice L. Calvin was discovered in a home. The medical examiner's office says Calvin, who was four months pregnant, suffered a gunshot wound to the head.

Johnson said the woman likely knew her killer, and her death wasn't gang related.

No arrests have been reported by police.

