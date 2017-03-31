Assange's asylum is at stake as Ecuador votes Sunday
QUITO, Ecuador — Julian Assange has defied the world's most powerful government and intelligence agencies for years. Now his fate will be decided by humble banana workers and Quechua-speaking shopkeepers in the Andean highlands.
Ecuadoran voters will elect a new president Sunday, and one of the two candidates, the conservative former banker Guillermo Lasso, has pledged to evict the WikiLeaks founder from the country's embassy in London within 30 days of taking office.
Lasso's opponent, Lenín Moreno, says he will allow Assange to stay. Moreno served for years as deputy to leftist President Rafael Correa, who granted asylum to Assange in 2012 when the Australian super-hacker sought protection from an arrest warrant, saying he feared he would be extradited to the United States.
Assange hasn't left the embassy since, but Ecuador's high-maintenance, long-term guest has not been a campaign issue in the race. Voters here are far more concerned with the country's tanking economy and the authoritarian tendencies and deep divisions created by Correa's decade-long rule.