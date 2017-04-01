Rivers surge suddenly, kill scores in Colombia

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

BOGOTA, Colombia — An avalanche of water from three overflowing rivers swept through a small city in Colombia while people slept, destroying homes, sweeping away cars and killing at least 193 unsuspecting residents.

The incident triggered by intense rains happened about midnight in Mocoa, a provincial capital of about 40,000 tucked between mountains near Colombia's southern border with Ecuador.

Muddy water and debris quickly surged through the city's streets, toppling homes, ripping trees from their roots and carrying them downstream. Many of the residents did not have enough time to climb on top of their roofs or seek refuge on higher ground.

According to the Red Cross, 202 people were injured and 220 were believed to be missing. President Juan Manuel Santos declared a state of emergency Saturday and said the death toll will likely rise but warned against speculating how many people are dead.

Eduardo Vargas, 29, was asleep with his wife and 7-month-old baby when he was awakened by the sound of neighbors banging on his door. He quickly grabbed his family and fled up a small mountain amid the cries of people in panic.

“There was no time for anything,” he said.

Vargas and his family huddled with about two dozen other residents as rocks, trees and wooden planks ripped through their neighborhood below. They waited there until daylight, when members of the military helped them down.

When he reached the site of his home Saturday, he found nothing but rocks and mud.

“Thank God we have our lives,” he said.

As rescuers assessed the scope of the damage, many residents continued a desperate search for friends and relatives.

Oscar Londono tried in vain throughout the night to reach his wife's parents, whose home is along one of the flooded rivers. He decided it was too dangerous to try to reach them in the dark. So he called over and over by phone but got no answer.

Once the sun began to rise, he started walking toward their house but found the streets he usually takes missing.

When he reached the neighborhood where his in-laws live he found “just mud and rocks.” Rescue workers with the military oriented him toward the mountain, where he found his relatives camped with other survivors.

“To know they were alive,” he said, “it was a reunion of tears.”

Santos said at least 22 people were seriously injured and being airlifted to nearby cities, as the small regional hospital in Mocoa struggled to cope. Herman Granados, an anesthesiologist, said he worked throughout the night on victims, cleaning wounds. He said the hospital doesn't have a blood bank large enough to deal with the number of patients and was quickly running out of its supply.

Some of the hospital workers came to help even while their relatives remained missing.

The Red Cross planned to set up a special unit in Mocoa to help relatives find loved ones.

Santos blamed climate change for the avalanche, saying the rainfall in one night was almost half the amount Mocoa normally receives in March. With the rainy season in much of Colombia beginning, he said authorities need to redouble their efforts to prevent a similar tragedy.