Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Venezuela reinstates authority of congress

The Associated Press | Saturday, April 1, 2017, 10:06 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

CARACAS, Venezuela — Venezuela's president and supreme court backed down Saturday from an unprecedented move to strip congress of its legislative powers that sparked widespread charges that the South American country was no longer a democracy.

President Nicolas Maduro asked the supreme court in a late-night speech to review a ruling nullifying the branch of power that set off a storm of criticism from the opposition and foreign governments. The court Saturday reinstated congress' authority.

It was a rare instance of the embattled socialist president backing away from a move to increase his power. Opposition leaders dismissed the reversal as too little too late. They said the clarification issued by the judges only proved again that Maduro controls the courts and there is no longer a separation of powers in Venezuela.

“The dire situation we're living through in Venezuela remains the same. There is nothing to ‘clarify' when it comes to respecting the constitution,” moderate leader and former presidential candidate Henrique Capriles said.

At the same time, critics celebrated the reversal as proof that cracks are beginning to show in Maduro's control of a country spiraling into chaos, with his approval ratings dipping below 20 percent amid the worsening economic and humanitarian crisis.

Opposition leaders recast a planned Saturday protest as an open air meeting. Hundreds joined congress members in a wealthy Caracas neighborhood to celebrate the rare victory.

Later, soldiers fired tear gas on activists who attempted to march on government offices downtown and blocked their path with barricades and armored cars. Some of protesters jumped atop the military vehicles and made triumphant gestures.

“It's not clear exactly how wounded the government is. This is the first time since the opposition won the National Assembly in 2015 that they have managed to get the president to reverse a decision. So this is huge,” said Javier Corrales, who teaches Latin American politics at Amherst College in Massachusetts.

The revision undoes most of the original court decision but will allow Maduro to enter into joint oil ventures without congressional approval. Supreme court President Maikel Moreno met with diplomats in the morning and warned that the court would not “remain passive” in the face of attacks on the country's right to self-rule.

Maduro issued his instructions to the court after an emergency meeting of the national security council Friday night that was boycotted by congress leaders. The three-hour meeting capped a day in which Venezuela's chief prosecutor and longtime loyalist of the socialist revolution launched by the late President Hugo Chavez broke with the administration and denounced the court ruling. Luisa Ortega said it was her “unavoidable historical duty” as the nation's top judicial authority to decry what she called a “rupture” of the constitutional order.

That statement, and the internal division it exposed for the first time, may have been the most damaging moment.

“It was really perhaps the first sign of public dissent within the ranks. And it was huge that Maduro did not trash her. Maduro must have realized that Ortega was not acting alone,” Corrales said.

Small protests popped up around the capital beginning at dawn Friday. Troops from the National Guard fired buckshot and swung batons at students in front of the supreme court, and journalists had cameras seized.

As the country's currency hemorrhaged value and analysts began to project the beginning of the end of 18 years of socialist rule, Maduro invited congress President Julio Borges to speak with him. But Borges refused, breaking a years-long streak in which the opposition ramps up pressure only to diffuse it by coming to the bargaining table, usually fruitlessly.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.