Interior minister, police chief fired after Paraguay clashes
ASUNCION, Paraguay — President Horacio Cartes fired Paraguay's interior minister and top police official on Saturday following the killing of a young opposition party leader and violent overnight clashes sparked by a secret Senate vote for a constitutional amendment to allow presidential re-election.
Dozens of people, including a police officer, were arrested Friday evening as protesters broke through police lines and entered the first floor of Paraguay's legislature, setting fire to papers and furniture. Police used water cannons and rubber bullets to drive protesters away from the building while firefighters extinguished blazes inside.
Early Saturday, Rodrigo Quintana, 25, was shot and killed at the headquarters of the Authentic Radical Liberal Party, a location away from where most of the protests took place. Anti-riot police, whose heads and faces were covered by helmets, had stormed the opposition headquarters amid the protests.
Before stepping down, police Cmdr. Crispulo Sotelo said the police agent responsible for Quintana's death had been arrested. Later Saturday, Cartes announced that he had accepted the resignations of Sotelo and Interior Minister Miguel Tadeo Rojas.
Presidents are limited to a single five-year term in the country, which is haunted by the 35-year rule of Gen. Alfredo Stroessner.