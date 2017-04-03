Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
World

Egypt's president gets warm reception at White House

Tribune News Service | Monday, April 3, 2017, 10:33 p.m.

Updated 4 hours ago

WASHINGTON — President Trump pledged “strong backing” for one of the United States' most important and controversial Arab allies, Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sisi, as the two held private White House meetings Monday at the start of a week of high-stakes international diplomacy.

“We agree on so many things,” Trump said of Sisi as the two men met in the Oval Office and shook hands.

Sisi, Trump said, has “done a fantastic job in a very difficult situation. We are very much behind Egypt and the people of Egypt.”

“You have a great friend and ally in the United States and in me,” Trump told Sisi.

Sisi, whose government has been accused of killing, jailing or torturing tens of thousands of opponents, is the first Egyptian head of state to visit the White House since 2009.

Responding to Trump through an interpreter, Sisi said he admired the U.S. president's “unique personality” and praised Trump for fighting “this evil ideology,” an allusion to Islamist-inspired terrorism.

In sharp contrast to the Obama administration, which kept its distance from Sisi and never invited him to Washington, Trump had not been expected to raise critical issues such as human rights, the president's aides said. Instead, the daylong session was aimed at “rebooting” a bilateral relationship often strained in the past, a senior administration official said. Trump allowed numerous photo ops throughout his day with Sisi.

At $1.3 billion a year, Egypt is the second-largest recipient of U.S. foreign aid, after Israel. In exchange, Egypt is one of the few Arab countries to maintain diplomatic ties with Israel and serves as a backstop control over the Gaza Strip.

Planned budget cuts that would gut foreign aid may put some of Egypt's funding in danger, but administration officials said the “security” of the Arab world's most populous country will not be threatened.

Sisi is also seeking to have the Muslim Brotherhood, an Islamist movement that dates to 1928, designated by the United States as a terrorist organization. In 2013, Sisi, as commander of the military, overthrew Egypt's first democratically elected president, Mohamed Morsy, who was a Muslim Brotherhood leader. The group has since been outlawed in Egypt, but many human rights organizations and longtime regional observers do not consider it to be a radical advocate of terrorism.

