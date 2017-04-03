Storms cut deadly swath in South

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

JACKSON, Miss. — A Mississippi woman who desperately tried to direct rescuers to her sinking vehicle after it skidded into a rain-swollen creek was among five people killed in storms across the South.

Jacqueline Williams, 52, was running a newspaper delivery route when her car slid off a road into a creek in her hometown of Florence before dawn Monday, authorities said. She dialed 911 from the car as it went down, said Rankin County Coroner David Ruth.

Ruth said Williams was trying to relay her location to a dispatcher as the car settled into the swirling waters. “She was trying to tell the dispatcher where she was, and she could actually hear the sirens,” Ruth said.

The two lost contact, and Ruth said a swift-water recovery team later found Williams' body in the creek outside the car.

In the tiny Mississippi Delta town of Glendora, the mayor's wife died Sunday when strong winds toppled a tree onto the couple's house. Mayor Johnny B. Thomas was briefly hospitalized with injuries after his wife Shirley was killed, said town clerk Aquarius Simmons.

A tornado flipped a mobile home Sunday in Breaux Bridge, La., killing a mother and her 3-year-old daughter, while on Monday a weather event authorities also believed to be a tornado flipped a mobile home in Union County, South Carolina, killing one person, said Kim Bailey, administrative assistant to Union County Sheriff David Taylor.

In Louisiana, the storm also brought hurricane-force winds, large hail and sparked flash flooding. Up to 6 inches of rain fell in some areas.