Rice denies leaking Trump names in intel intercepts

“I wouldn't be surprised after all of this is said and done that some people end up in jail,” Representative Joaquin Castro, a House Intelligence member, told CNN.

Congressional committees and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are investigating what U.S. intelligence has concluded were attempts by Moscow to influence the election in Trump's favor. They are also looking at links between Russia and Trump. Russia denies such allegations.

“If the White House had any concerns over these documents, or any other documents, they should have provided them to our committee weeks ago,” he said.

“This action is long overdue and follows an inexplicable series of events in which the White House played a role in selectively and surreptitiously providing the documents to our chairman,” Schiff said in a statement.

Rep. Adam Schiff, the House of Representatives Intelligence Committee's ranking Democrat, said documents that officials at the White House provided to the panel's chairman, Republican Devin Nunes, would be made available to all the members of his committee and their Senate counterparts.

WASHINGTON — Congressional intelligence committee Democrats said Tuesday they would soon be allowed to view documents at the center of a political firestorm surrounding the investigation of possible links between President Trump's campaign and Russia.

WASHINGTON — Former Obama national security adviser Susan Rice said Tuesday that she “absolutely” never sought to uncover “for political purposes” the names of Trump campaign or transition officials concealed in intelligence intercepts, and she called suggestions that she leaked those identities “completely false.”

“I leaked nothing, to nobody, and never have and never would,” Rice said in response to the latest charges and countercharges flowing from politically charged investigations into Russian interference in the presidential election.

Since they were first reported over the weekend, the Rice reports have quickly overtaken the steady drumbeat of revelations about connections to Moscow that have dogged President Trump for months. On Tuesday, the subject dominated cable news and flooded Twitter.

“RICE ORDERED SPY DOCS ON TRUMP?” the president retweeted, with a link to the Daily Caller and a Drudge Report headlined “Boiled Rice.”

A number of Republican lawmakers said Rice should be called to testify before congressional inquiries into what U.S. intelligence has said were Russian efforts not only to roil the presidential race, but also to tip the scales in Trump's favor.

“If the reports are right, then she will be of interest to us,” said Sen. Richard Burr, R-N.C., chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, which, along with its House counterpart and the FBI, is investigating the matter.

“When it comes to Susan Rice, you need to verify, not trust,” Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said in an interview with Fox News. “I think every American should know whether or not the national security adviser to President Obama was involved in unmasking Trump transition figures for political purposes.”

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., called Rice the “Typhoid Mary of the Obama administration.”

Beyond Trump's tweets, however, the White House was uncharacteristically restrained on the subject, as its media and Capitol Hill allies expressed outrage on its behalf. “It's not for me to decide who should testify or how they should do it,” press secretary Sean Spicer said.

California Rep. Adam Schiff, the ranking Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, called the attention focused on Rice a diversionary tactic. He has also called on the Intelligence Committee's chairman, Rep. Devin Nunes, a Trump transition official and fellow Californian, to recuse himself from the investigation.

The White House, Schiff said, has a “strong desire ... that we lose our focus, that we not pursue the investigation of Russia, particularly as it might impact the Trump campaign.”

At the same time, Schiff told CNN, Rice has long been a target of what he called the “Breitbart crowd ... the hard right” since the September 2012 attacks on a U.S. diplomatic facility in Benghazi, Libya. Four U.S. officials were killed in an extremist attack that Rice initially described as an anti-American protest that evolved into violence.

White House chief strategist Stephen Bannon is the former chairman of Breitbart News, which he has described as “the platform for the alt-right,” an antiglobalist movement that seeks a whites-only state.

Asked whether she was willing to testify, Rice told MSNBC, “Let's see what comes.” Investigations on “Russian involvement in our electoral process are very important, they're very serious, and every American ought to have an interest in those investigations going wherever the evidence indicates they should,” she said.

The focus on Rice occurs as lawmakers are trying to iron out why Nunes went to the White House two weeks ago to view documents that he later said suggested that the names of Trump transition team members had been improperly “unmasked.”

The term refers to revealing a name that has been blacked out in an intelligence surveillance report. The law does not permit surveillance of U.S. people without a warrant; if one shows up in authorized surveillance of a foreign person, it is “masked.”

News media reports on contacts between Russia and Trump associates, including in The Washington Post, have included names said to have appeared in intelligence reports — either persons named in conversations between foreigners, or conversations directly between foreigners and U.S. persons.

Most prominent among them is former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn, whose December phone conversations with Russia's ambassador in Washington included references to U.S. sanctions imposed under President Obama and discussion of how Russia should respond. After a Post report on the conversations, Trump fired Flynn for mischaracterizing them to Vice President Mike Pence.

Trump later charged that he, himself, had been surveilled under orders from Obama, who allegedly was seeking to undermine him. The administration has said repeatedly that attention should be focused on who unmasked and leaked, rather than on the information revealed.

After Nunes' statement about the unmasking, The Post reported last week that at least three White House officials were involved in handling the files shown to him. On Monday, a report by Bloomberg View suggested that those officials began examining the files after discovering that Rice, while working as Obama's national security adviser, had requested the names be unmasked.

The Daily Caller followed with a report, sourced to former U.S. attorney Joe DiGenova and “other official sources,” that said that Rice ordered U.S. spy agencies to produce “detailed spreadsheets” of phone calls involving Trump and his aides.

The White House immediately drew attention to a PBS interview in which Rice, on the same day as Nunes' statement about the documents, said, “I know nothing about this.”

Speaking Tuesday to MSNBC, Rice said that she, like other top officials in all administrations, sometimes asked for names of U.S. persons that had been blacked out in intelligence reports — “on every topic under the sun when it seemed relevant” — when necessary to “protect the American people and do our jobs.”

“Let me give you an example - completely made up,” she said. “Let's say there was a conversation between two foreigners about a conversation they were having about an American who was proposing to sell to them high-tech bomb-making equipment.

“Now, if that came to me as the national security adviser, it would matter enormously - is that some kook sitting in his living room communicating via the Internet to sell something he doesn't have, or is this a serious person or company or entity with the ability to provide this technology perhaps to an adversary? That would be an example of how it is necessary knowing who that person was to assess that information.”

“I can't say that the pace of unmasking requests” increased during the Trump transition, Rice said. But, she said, “the pace of intelligence reports on Russian interference efforts increased” beginning in late summer. Intelligence officials went back to rescrub the reports after Obama requested a compilation of them, which was delivered in January, she said.

“There was no spreadsheet, nothing of the sort,” Rice said.

“The allegation is that somehow Obama administration officials utilized intelligence for political purposes,” she said. “Absolutely false.”