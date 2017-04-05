Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Most Americans unwilling to give up privacy to thwart attacks, according to poll

Reuters | Wednesday, April 5, 2017, 12:51 a.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

WASHINGTON — A majority of Americans are unwilling to share their personal emails, text messages, phone calls and records of online activity with U.S. counter-terrorism investigators — even to help foil terror plots, according to a Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll released Tuesday.

The poll showed Americans were more reluctant to share personal information than when the poll last asked the question four years ago.

For instance, 75 percent of adults said they would not let investigators tap into their Internet activity to help the nation combat domestic terrorism. That's up from 67 percent who answered the same way in June 2013.

But Americans were more evenly divided when asked whether the government is conducting too much surveillance, showing that while they are deeply concerned about their own privacy there remains a pool of support for U.S. spying programs that can sweep up personal information.

Congress is due to address questions about surveillance later this year when it opens debate over whether to limit the government's ability to conduct warrantless searches of American data.

According to the March 11-20 survey, 32 percent said intelligence agencies such as the FBI and National Security Agency are conducting “as much surveillance as is necessary” and 7 percent said they wanted more surveillance. Another 37 percent of adults said agencies are “conducting too much surveillance on American citizens.” The remaining 24 percent said they did not know.

Later this year Congress must decide whether to reauthorize a key section of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act that expires on Dec. 31. The section allows intelligence agencies to collect vast amounts of communications from foreigners, but often incidentally scoops up the communications of Americans.

Democrats and Republicans in Congress have expressed interest in limiting warrantless searches of such data, but a White House official told Reuters last month the Trump administration did not support changes.

The Reuters/Ipsos poll was conducted online in English in all 50 states. It surveyed 3,307 people, including 1,209 Republicans and 1,355 Democrats. The poll has a credibility interval, a measure of accuracy, of 2 percentage points for the entire group and 3 percentage points each for the Republicans and Democrats.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.