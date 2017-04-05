Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
World

Air Force: Pilot safe after F-16 crashes in Maryland

The Associated Press | Wednesday, April 5, 2017, 10:36 a.m.
FILE- In this Feb. 16, 2017, file photo, a U.S. fighter aircraft F-16 performs during the Aero India 2017 at Yelahanka air base in Bangalore, India. The Trump administration told Congress on Wednesday, March 29, that it plans to approve a multibillion-dollar sale of F-16 fighter jets to Bahrain without the human rights conditions imposed by the Obama administration. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi, File)

Updated 2 hours ago

CLINTON, Md. — The Air Force says a pilot is safe after an F-16 crashed in Maryland.

The Air Force said Wednesday that the pilot was on a training mission in an F-16 from the Joint Base Andrews-based 113th Wing. Officials say the pilot ejected and is safe. The plane went down a few miles from Joint Base Andrews.

Prince George's County fire department spokesman Mark Brady tells WRC-TV that one pilot parachuted out of the aircraft and was picked up by a military helicopter. He says the pilot was found in the same general area as the plane.

Brady says homes in the area are being evacuated. He says there are no other reports of injuries. He didn't know whether anything on the ground was hit.

