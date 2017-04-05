House Republicans likely to put health care bill on hold for 2-week recess

When Gallup first asked Americans whether they approved of the ACA in 2012, 48 percent said they approved while 45 percent said they disapproved. The ACA's lowest approval was in late 2014, when 37 percent approved and 56 percent disapproved.

“Republicans, Democrats and independents are all more likely to approve of the ACA now than in November, a few days after Donald Trump's victory in the presidential election left Republicans in control of the legislative and executive branches,” Gallup wrote in a statement. “Independents have led the way in this shift toward approval, increasing by 17 percentage points compared with 10-point changes for both Republicans and Democrats.”

The poll comes as Republicans engage in efforts to repeal and replace the ACA. The GOP's most recent effort — the American Health Care Act — failed in late March.

WASHINGTON — House Republicans indicated Wednesday that they would leave Washington this week without passing their stalled health care bill, spurning a spirited White House effort to revive the legislation amid a fresh round of intraparty finger-pointing.

Three top GOP leaders each dialed back expectations for action before a two-week recess begins Thursday, after a late-night meeting of holdout factions led by Vice President Mike Pence on Tuesday failed to produce a breakthrough.

“We can keep working this for weeks now,” Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., said Wednesday, emphasizing there was “no artificial deadline” for action.

“Getting this done by tomorrow? I think that's tough,” said House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., a view that was echoed by Majority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., who said it was “very unlikely” the health care bill would see a vote this week.

A continuation of the Tuesday-night meeting was not expected Wednesday as originally planned, foreclosing any chance that the GOP's American Health Care Act might be resurrected before the Easter recess begins. However, late Wednesday, Ryan was asked to the White House to meet with Pence, with health care among the topics, according to House GOP aides.

The impasse reflects the ongoing inability of the GOP's moderate and hard-right wings to reach a compromise on just how much of the Affordable Care Act, signed into law eight years ago by then-president Obama, ought to be undone. The conflict has persisted despite the sky-high political stakes for congressional Republicans who have long promised to repeal the law, as well as President Trump's desire to notch a victory with only a handful of legislative workdays remaining in his first 100 days in office.

Rep. Patrick McHenry, R-N.C., the chief deputy whip, said the recess could be a “cooling-off period” during which holdouts could “listen to their constituents and justify their position on this bill.”

“You need people to stop, take a deep breath, and think through the way to yes,” said McHenry. “Right now, the offerings have diminished votes, not increased them.”

What has filled the void is more blame-casting, with conservatives outside of Congress arguing that the latest standstill lies in the hands of the GOP moderates - a narrative counter to the one pushed by Trump and House leaders, who have fingered the hard-right House Freedom Caucus.

Michael Needham, chief executive of the conservative group Heritage Action for America, said on a Wednesday morning call with reporters that the moderates had “abandoned” efforts to find compromise.

“It calls into question their commitment to the basic tenets of the Republican Party,” Needham said. “It may be time to spend a couple of weeks trying to explain and educate and build support for good ideas.”

According to Needham, up to 20 members of the Freedom Caucus had been ready to support a more conservative proposal, one that would have allowed states to undo most of the Affordable Care Act's insurance mandates — provisions that conservatives blame for driving up insurance prices — but moderates balked.

Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C., the chairman of the Freedom Caucus, argued Tuesday that conservatives have retreated plenty as the health-care debate has progressed.

“We've been giving,” he said. “We started out with wanting to repeal all of Obamacare, then we backed off to repealing some of Obamacare and repealing all of the taxes. Then we backed off to saying, ‘Well, we can repeal some of Obamacare and some of the taxes.' Now we're down to just a few fundamental issues. ... Premiums for the people we serve have to come down, and if they don't come down, we will have failed.”

Rep. Chris Collins, R-N.Y., one of President Donald Trump's closest House allies, said Heritage “is about one thing: raising money. They raise money on controversy. The more controversy, they blast out an email, they gin up their supporters. They cash the checks and they move on.”