Alabama Ethics Commission considers governor's scandal case

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — The Alabama Ethics Commission on Wednesday began weighing whether Gov. Robert Bentley might have broken the law in a sex-tinged scandal that has engulfed him for the past year.

The five-member panel, which heard from witnesses behind closed doors for more than six hours, could recommend criminal prosecution if it finds probable cause that Bentley broke state ethics law. A ruling could come as early as Wednesday evening.

State Auditor Jim Zeigler filed an ethics complaint against Bentley accusing him of using state resources to pursue a relationship with a former top aide, Rebekah Caldwell Mason. Zeigler also questioned the appropriateness of Mason's role in the administration because she was not on state pay roll but paid through private donors to Bentley's campaign and a nonprofit formed to promote his agenda.

The 74-year-old Republican governor has acknowledged personal mistakes after a recorded phone call surfaced of him making sexually charged remarks to a woman presumed to be Mason. However, he maintains he did nothing illegal.

Bentley was photographed by the Montgomery Advertiser leaving the Ethics Commission building several hours into the hearing that holds high stakes for his political and legal future. His press office did not immediately respond to a question asking if he testified.

The governor's legal team, led by defense lawyer Bill Athanas and legal adviser David Byrne, were also present.

“We strongly disagree with the notion that Governor Bentley ever misused state resources, and in fact believe the evidence demonstrates the exact opposite: that, in addition to forgoing over $750,000 in salary earned during his service, the Governor has consistently worked to safeguard public funds and otherwise act in the best interests of the state,” Athanas wrote in an email last month.

The other witnesses before the commission were expected to include Spencer Collier, the governor's former law enforcement secretary and the first person to publicly raise concerns about the relationship; Ray Lewis, Bentley's former bodyguard; and Secretary of State John Merrill, who raised legal concerns about Bentley using campaign funds to pay Mason's legal bills.

Witnesses were brought to the commission room through a back entrance while more than a dozen reporters waited in the lobby, and police would not allow reporters to stand in the stairwell or near the building loading dock.

Under commission procedures, Bentley can offer his own witnesses.

In a possible nod to the subject matter before them Wednesday, one commission member, during a public portion of the meeting, suggested that sex should be included as a “thing of value” under state ethics law, including it in the list of items that politicians are forbidden from swapping for political favors

Commissioner Stewart Hill Tankersley said he thought it was common sense to include it. His motion failed without a second from the four other commissioners.

The scandal has tarnished the reputation of the governor, a mild-mannered dermatologist and former Baptist deacon who attracted voters to his longshot Republican primary campaign in 2010 with his nice-guy image and promises not to accept a gubernatorial salary.

A victory before the commission would be a vindication for Bentley, who has maintained that he did nothing wrong and the accusations were being pushed by his political foes. If the commission votes to refer the matter for prosecution, it could give also political ammunition to lawmakers who want to impeach him.

The special counsel for the House Judiciary Committee, which is conducting the impeachment investigation, tentatively plans to release his report Friday.