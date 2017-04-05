7 arrested in deadly Russia subway attack
Updated 3 hours ago
ST. PETERSBURG, Russia — As part of a hunt for accomplices of the St. Petersburg suicide bomber, investigators Wednesday rounded up seven suspected Islamic State recruiters from the Central Asia region of the former Soviet Union but found no immediate evidence of their involvement in the subway attack.
The Investigative Committee hasn't caught any associates of 22-year-old Akbarzhon Dzhalilov, a native of the Central Asian nation of Kyrgyzstan. The committee, Russia's top criminal investigation agency, said it's looking into the possibility that Dzhalilov, who carried out Monday's attack, could have been linked to the terror group.
Meeting with the heads of security services from a regional alliance that includes most of Russia's Central Asian neighbors, President Vladimir Putin warned that terror threats loom over the region.
The detainees were accused of seeking “mostly immigrants from the republics of Central Asia to commit crimes of a terrorist nature and encourage them to get involved in the activities of terrorist organizations,” the Investigative Committee said.
The investigators have searched Dzhalilov's home and found objects similar to those used in the subway bomb, it said.