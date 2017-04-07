'Sweden has been attacked': 4 die as truck crashes into Stockholm plaza

STOCKHOLM — Sweden's capital became just the latest major European city to transform into a scene of vehicle-borne carnage Friday as a stolen beer truck slammed into a crowd of pedestrians outside an upscale shopping center, killing four in an assault that the prime minister denounced as a terrorist attack.

Police said the driver apparently escaped the smoky and blood-streaked scene. Throughout the afternoon and evening, he was the subject of an intensive manhunt as helicopters searched from the skies, heavily armed officers were deployed through normally tranquil neighborhoods and security at borders was tightened. For hours, the city's transit system was shut down and streets in the central district were sealed off.

Officials said Friday evening that they had apprehended a person of interest in the investigation, although they expressed doubt that he was the driver and said the search was continuing. In addition to the four people killed, police said that at least 15 had been injured.

Authorities did not speculate as to the attacker's motives and offered no details about the man they had arrested. But Prime Minister Stefan Lofven said the midafternoon rampage had been “an act of terrorism” and that the government would do “whatever it takes” for the public to feel safe.