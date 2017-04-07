Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
World

Baltimore police overhaul is approved over Trump objections

The Associated Press | Friday, April 7, 2017, 9:57 p.m.

Updated 57 minutes ago

BALTIMORE — A federal judge Friday approved an agreement negotiated under the Obama administration to overhaul the troubled Baltimore police force, sweeping aside objections from the Trump Justice Department.

President Trump's attorney general, Jeff Sessions, promptly warned that the agreement may result in “a less safe city.”

U.S. District Judge James Bredar signed the so-called consent decree one day after a hearing to solicit comments from Baltimore residents, calling the plan “comprehensive, detailed and precise.”

He denied a request to delay the signing to give the Trump administration more time to review the agreement. At Thursday's hearing, a Justice Department attorney expressed “grave concerns” about the plan, aimed at rooting out racist practices.

