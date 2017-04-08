Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

One person dead after shooting near mall in South Florida

The Associated Press | Saturday, April 8, 2017, 2:39 p.m.
Police patrol outside of the Shops at Merrick Park after a shooting,Saturday, April 8, 2017, in Coral Gables, Fla. Alvaro Zabaleta of the Miami-Dade Police Department says detectives have responded to the scene of the shooting in the upscale shopping mall in South Florida. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Police patrol outside of the Shops at Merrick Park after a shooting, Saturday, April 8, 2017, in Coral Gables, Fla. Alvaro Zabaleta of the Miami-Dade Police Department says detectives have responded to the scene of the shooting in the upscale shopping mall in South Florida. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Updated 26 minutes ago

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — One person died Saturday after a shooting near an upscale shopping mall in South Florida, officials said.

Alvaro Zabaleta of the Miami-Dade Police Department said in an email to news organizations that detectives were called to the scene of a shooting along South Lejeune Road in Coral Gables.

More than a dozen police cars were seen outside the Shops at Merrick Park, an upscale shopping mall not far from the University of Miami. More than a dozen police cars were parked outside the outdoor mall, which was ringed with crime scene tape. The mall appears to have been evacuated; patrons were gathered outside.

The Miami Herald (https://tinyurl.com/ml4hk2p) and other news outlets reported the shooting was at a gym at the mall.

The newspaper said about 100 people were eating at Yard House's outdoor patio when the shooting began. General manager Tim Hartog said some patrons ran inside and hid under tables while others rushed out the back door before police ordered the restaurant and nearby shops on lockdown.

About an hour after the shooting, a few people still in workout attire were outside the gym. One person said she was waiting to see if she would be allowed back inside to retrieve her belongings.

“They said run, and I ran,” said the woman, who declined to identify herself to an AP reporter.

Several police and fire rescue vehicles blocked off streets in the area.

The mall is usually bustling on a Saturday afternoon. There was no immediate word on when mall activities would return to normal.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.