Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Filipino Bataan Death March survivors mark 75th anniversary

The Associated Press | Saturday, April 8, 2017, 4:24 p.m.
A JROTC member from Lowell High School in San Francisco salutes during a wreath laying ceremony for the 75th anniversary of the Bataan Death March at the Presidio's World War II West Coast Memorial Saturday, April 8, 2017, in San Francisco. On Saturday a dwindling band of veterans of the war were at the Presidio to honor the soldiers who died on the march and those who made it to a prisoner of war camp only to die there. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)
From left, Retired U.S. Major Gen. Antonio Taguba, Brig. Gen Brently White of the U.S. Army Reserves, and Philippine Consul General Henry Bensurto salute during a wreath laying ceremony for the 75th anniversary of the Bataan Death March at the Presidio's World War II West Coast Memorial Saturday, April 8, 2017, in San Francisco. On Saturday a dwindling band of veterans of the war were at the Presidio to honor the soldiers who died on the march and those who made it to a prisoner of war camp only to die there. They'll also commemorate the mostly Filipino soldiers who held off Japanese forces in the Philippines for three months without supplies of food or ammunition before a U.S. army major surrendered 75,000 troops to Japan on April 9, 1942. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)
In this photo taken Thursday, April 6, 2017, Bataan Death March survivor Ramon Regalado walks with Cecilia Gaerlan outside his home in El Cerrito, Calif. Survivors of the infamous Bataan Death March in the Philippines are marking the anniversary Saturday, in San Francisco, with speeches and a 21-gun battery salute to the thousands who died in it. Among the speakers will be Regalado, a former wartime machine-gun operator who turns 100 this month and is among the war's few living survivors. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)
In this photo taken Thursday, April 6, 2017, Bataan Death March survivor Ramon Regalado reminisces at his home in El Cerrito, Calif. Survivors of the infamous Bataan Death March in the Philippines are marking the anniversary in San Francisco with speeches and a 21-gun battery salute for the thousands who died during the march. Among the speakers will be Regalado, a former wartime machine-gun operator who turns 100 this month and is among the war's few living survivors. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - In this 1942 file photo American and Filipino prisoners of war captured by the Japanese are shown at the start of the Death March after the surrender of Bataan on April 9 near Mariveles in the Philippines, during World War II. Hundreds of American soldiers and thousands of Filipinos died along the way. Survivors of a brutal World War Two death march to a prison camp will be on hand Saturday, April 8, 2017, in San Francisco's Presidio to commemorate an event its largely Filipino-American organizers hope will not be lost to history. (AP Photo/File)
In this photo taken Thursday, April 6, 2017, Bataan Death March survivor Ramon Regalado holds his decorated hat at his home in El Cerrito, Calif. Survivors of the infamous Bataan Death March in the Philippines are marking the anniversary in San Francisco with speeches and a 21-gun battery salute to the thousands who died in it. Among the speakers will be Regalado, a former wartime machine-gun operator who turns 100 this month and is among the war's few living survivors. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

Updated 50 minutes ago

SAN FRANCISCO — Ramon Regalado was starving and sick with malaria when he slipped away from his Japanese captors during the infamous 1942 Bataan Death March in the Philippines, escaping a brutal trudge through steamy jungle that killed hundreds of Americans and thousands of Filipinos who fought for the U.S. during World War II.

On Saturday, the former wartime machine-gun operator will join a dwindling band of veterans of the war in San Francisco's Presidio to honor the soldiers who died on the march and those who made it to a prisoner of war camp only to die there.

They'll also commemorate the mostly Filipino soldiers who held off Japanese forces in the Philippines for three months without supplies of food or ammunition before a U.S. army major surrendered 75,000 troops to Japan on April 9, 1942.

Few Americans are aware of the Filipinos who were starving as they relentlessly fended off the more powerful and well-supplied Japanese forces, said Cecilia Gaerlan, executive director of the Berkeley, California-based Bataan Legacy Historical Society organizing the event at the former military fort.

“Despite fighting without any air support and without any reinforcement, they disrupted the timetable of the Imperial Japanese army,” she said. “That was their major role, to perform a delaying action. And they did that beyond expectations.”

More than 250,000 Filipino soldiers served in World War II, when the Philippines were a U.S. territory. But after the war ended, President Harry Truman signed laws that stripped away promises of benefits and citizenship for Filipino veterans.

Only recently have they won back some concessions and acknowledgment, including the nation's highest civilian honor, the Congressional Gold Medal. The veterans also received lump-sum payments as part of the 2009 stimulus law.

An estimated 18,000 Filipino veterans of World War II are still alive and living in the U.S.

Tens of thousands of Filipino and U.S. troops were forced on the 65-mile (105-kilometer) march and Gaerlan said as many as 650 Americans and 10,000 Filipinos died in stifling heat and at the hands of Japanese soldiers who shot, bayoneted or beat soldiers who fell or stopped for water.

More than 80 percent of those forced on the march were Filipino.

After they arrived at a prison camp set up at Camp O'Donnell, she said, an additional 1,600 Americans and 20,000 Filipinos died from dysentery, starvation and disease.

Gaerlan grew up knowing that her father, Luis Gaerlan, Jr., had been in a wartime march in which a lot of people had died. But he rarely spoke about it or he would re-enact it with rat-a-tat-tat sound effects for the guns that made her laugh.

She started researching the march in 2011 and tried to elicit more details from her father. He broke down crying telling her that some men were so desperate that they killed themselves. Others wrote goodbye letters to their relatives during the march.

“And he said he was starting to write his farewell letter, because a lot of men did that, and I asked him, ‘Well, were you going to take your own life?” she said. “And he didn't answer.”

Gaerlan's father died in 2014 at age 94.

She successfully lobbied California last year to mandate teaching details of the battle and march in high schools.

She also collects march veterans' stories before they die, including the memories of 99-year-old Regalado, who lives in the San Francisco suburb of El Cerrito.

When the war broke out, Regalado was a member of the Philippine Scouts, a military branch of the U.S. Army for Filipino soldiers.

He and two other soldiers were assigned to feed horses during the march and slipped away when guards were not watching them, Regalado said.

A farmer took in the three, even though the penalty for doing so was death. All were sick with malaria. Only Regalado survived.

He went on to join a guerrilla resistance movement against the Japanese and moved in 1950 to the San Francisco Bay Area to work for the U.S. military.

Regalado credits his survival and long life to his high morale.

While being cared for by the farmer, he recalls telling himself: “I'm not going to die.”

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.