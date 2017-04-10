Sheriff to heroin dealers: 'We're coming for you. Run!'

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

TAVARES, Fla. — A Florida sheriff is sending a stern warning to heroin dealers: “We're coming for you. Run!”

In a video posted to the agency's Facebook page Friday, Lake County Sheriff Peyton Grinnell told dealers his undercover agents have already bought heroin from them, adding that officials are “simply waiting for the arrest warrants to be finalized.”

Flanked by four agents wearing black hoods and masks, the sheriff told dealers to “enjoy looking over your shoulder and constantly wondering if today is the day we will come for you.”

Produced in house, the video had more than 700,000 views on the Sheriff's Office's Facebook page and garnered more than 1,000 comments by Monday. The clip also scored the sheriff an interview with the Fox & Friends television show Tuesday.

“It's really, you know, I guess they say — gone viral,” Grinnell said in an interview Monday with the Orlando Sentinel. “I'm just doing what I'm elected to do.”

Grinnell says a number of citizens have contacted him recently about the number of heroin overdoses in Lake County, which is west of Orlando in central Florida. He urged more citizens to call in anonymously.

Then he taunted the dealers: “Enjoy trying to sleep tonight wondering if tonight's the night the SWAT team blows your front door off the hinges,” Grinnell, a Republican who was elected in November, says in the video.

Since October, Lake County has recorded 24 opioid-related overdoses, causing four deaths. Florida heroin fatalities have increased 279 percent from 2013 to 2015, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

The issue of heroin has come up “every time I talked with a civic organization” since he was elected, said Grinnell, who served as chief deputy under his predecessor, Gary Borders. “I realized that we need to take a proactive stance against this epidemic.”

He said he's not worried about some of the reaction the video has generated.

“I've seen some of the comments where some wanted to say this looks like an ISIS video, and I will tell you that those drug agents working up there with me, they're the ones working in the dark world…that's what they do on a daily basis,” he said.