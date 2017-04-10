U.S. official says Russia knew in advance of Syria chemical weapons attack

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A White House spokesman says “nothing has changed in our posture” and the president retains the option to act if it's in the national interest.

Until Monday the administration had maintained that last week's airstrikes were in response to the Syrian government's use of chemical weapons against its own citizens.

Spicer appeared to draw a new red line for the Trump administration when he told reporters Monday that if a country gases a baby or puts “a barrel bomb into innocent people, I think you will see a response from this president.”

WASHINGTON — The White House is backpedaling on comments made by press secretary Sean Spicer that the use of barrel bombs by Syrian President Bashar Assad's government might lead to further military action by the United States.

WASHINGTON — The United States has concluded Russia knew in advance of Syria's chemical weapons attack last week, a senior U.S. official said Monday.

The official said a drone operated by Russians was flying over a hospital as victims of the attack were rushing to get treatment. Hours after the drone left, a Russian-made fighter jet bombed the hospital in what American officials believe was an attempt to cover up the usage of chemical weapons.

The senior official said the United States has no proof of Russian involvement in the actual chemical attack in northern Syria.

But the official said the presence of the surveillance drone over the hospital couldn't have been a coincidence, and that Russia must have known the chemical weapons attack was coming and that victims were seeking treatment.

The official, who wasn't authorized to speak publicly on intelligence matters and demanded anonymity, didn't give precise timing for when the drone was in the area, where more than 80 people were killed. The official also didn't provide details for the military and intelligence information that form the basis of what the Pentagon now believes.

Another U.S. official cautioned that no final American determination has been made that Russia knew ahead of time that chemical weapons would be used. That official also spoke on condition of anonymity.

The allegation of Russian foreknowledge is grave, even by the standards of the dismal U.S.-Russian relations.

Although Russia has steadfastly supported Syrian President Bashar Assad's government, and they've coordinated military attacks together, Washington has never previously accused Moscow of complicity in any attack that involved the gassing of innocent civilians, including children. The former Cold War foes even worked together in 2013 to remove and destroy more than 1,300 tons of Syrian chemical weapons and agents.

Until Monday, U.S. officials had said they weren't sure whether Russia or Syria operated the drone. The official said the United States is now convinced Russia controlled the drone. The official said it still isn't clear who was flying the jet that bombed the hospital, because the Syrians also fly Russian-made aircraft.

U.S. officials previously have said Russians routinely work with Syrians at the Shayrat air base where the attack is supposed to have originated. U.S. officials said the chemical weapons were stored there and that those elements add to the conclusion that Russia was complicit in the attack.

Meanwhile, seeking support from abroad, the United States struggled to explain a hazy Syria strategy that has yet to clarify key questions: whether Assad must go; how displaced Syrians will be protected; and when America might feel compelled to take further action.

Successive attempts by top Trump administration officials to articulate a plan have only furthered the appearance of a policy still evolving, even after the United States broke with precedent last week by attacking Assad's forces. In the absence of answers, other countries seem to be moving ahead on their own terms.

British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, after a meeting in Italy with Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, floated the possibility of new sanctions on the Syrian and Russian militaries, an idea the United States has only briefly mentioned.

In an unusual announcement for a foreign government, Johnson said the United States could launch more cruise missiles into Syria like the ones President Trump ordered last week in reaction to Assad's use of chemical weapons.

“Crucially, they could do so again,” Johnson said.

Tillerson himself raised fresh expectations for aggressive U.S. action — and not only in Syria — as he visited Sant'Anna di Stazzema, a Tuscan village where the Nazis massacred more than 500 civilians during World War II. As he laid a wreath, he alluded to the Syria chemical attack.

“We rededicate ourselves to holding to account any and all who commit crimes against the innocents anywhere in the world,” Tillerson said.

Elsewhere, Sen. John McCain accused Russia of having cooperated with Syrian government forces the attack.

The Republican senator said he believes “the Russians knew about chemical weapons because they were operating exactly from the same base.”

He said the U.S. launched cruise missile strikes last week against the Syrian base “in a response of a chemical attack.”

“I hope that this behavior by Syria, in what clearly is cooperation with Russia and Syria together, will never happen again,” he said.

McCain said the United States should take out Syria's air force as part of stopping Assad from repeating such attacks in the future.

“I would prevent Bashar Assad from flying from his airfields if he doesn't renounce the use of these weapons,” the former American airman said. “The United States should first tell Russia that this kind of a war crime is unacceptable in the world today.”

He said the upcoming visit by Tillerson to Moscow should “lead to an agreement on the part of the Russians that they will not allow Syria to ever again use chemical weapons.”

“Remember, Russians made that commitment after they (Syrian government forces) crossed the so-called red line back in 2014. I hope that this will be the first item on the agenda,” McCain said.