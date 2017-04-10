Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
World

Israelis urged to leave Egypt

The Washington Post | Monday, April 10, 2017, 11:00 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

CAIRO — A day after deadly Islamic State bombings struck two Egyptian churches, Israel closed its southern border with Egypt's Sinai Peninsula on Monday and urged Israelis to leave Egypt amid worries of another round of terrorist attacks.

Shortly after the announcement, Israel's military said that a rocket fired from the Sinai exploded in southern Israel. No injuries or damage were reported.

But the incident — and border closure — underscored the growing strength of Egypt's Islamic State affiliate, which is based in the Sinai. It also reflected the security challenges facing the government of Abdel Fatah el-Sisi, who has vowed to eradicate Islamist extremists from the country and protect Egyptians of all faiths.

In its statement, the Israeli government said its intelligence indicated “increased activity” by the Islamic State in the Sinai Peninsula and a “desire to commit terrorist attacks against tourists in Sinai, including Israelis, in the immediate term.”

“The ⅛Egyptian⅜ military is incapable of controlling the Sinai,” said Mohannad Sabry, an Egyptian journalist and author of a book on the Islamist insurgency in the Sinai.

The border closure appeared triggered by the bombing of Coptic churches on Sunday in the northern Egyptian cities of Tanta and Alexandria that killed at least 44 people and injured more than 100. The attacks, carried out by suicide bombers and claimed by the Islamic State, came as worshipers gathered for Palm Sunday services.

Sisi declared a three-month state of emergency, three weeks ahead of Pope Francis's scheduled visit to Egypt.

Israel's intelligence minister, Israel Katz, said the Islamic State's activities in the Sinai have intensified in recent months “due to pressures in Syria and Iraq, which has increased the group's motivation to carry out attacks in other arenas.”

The well-armed affiliate — known as Wilayat Sinai — has grown bolder since it asserted responsibility for the October 2015 bombing of a Russian charter flight over the Sinai Peninsula, killing all 224 aboard. Since then, the group has waged a steady military campaign against Egyptian soldiers, overrunning military posts and targeting them with roadside bombs.

But in December, the Islamic State changed tactics and orchestrated a bombing at Cairo's Coptic Christian cathedral complex that killed at least 25 people and wounded 49. Since then, Christians have become a primary target in its campaign against the government.

