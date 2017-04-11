Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
World

Sean Spicer: 'Someone as despicable as Hitler didn't even sink to using chemical weapons'

The Washington Post | Tuesday, April 11, 2017, 3:51 p.m.
White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer answers reporters' questions during the daily news conference in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House April 11, 2017 in Washington, DC. Spicer said that different from Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad, Nazi leader Adolph Hitler did not use chemical weapons, saying, 'I think when you come to sarin gas, he was not using the gas on his own people the same way that Assad is doing.'

White House press secretary Sean Spicer on Tuesday tried to emphasize the depravity of Syria's use of chemical weapons on civilians, but the way he did it - by crediting Adolf Hitler with a measure of restraint - struck many journalists as confusing and insensitive.

“We didn't use chemical weapons in World War II,” Spicer said. “You know, you had a - someone as despicable as Hitler who didn't even sink to using chemical weapons.”

Spicer seemed to be suggesting that chemical weapons are so bad that even Hitler wasn't willing to use them. It was a bizarre argument, however, given Hitler's extensive use of poison gas to kill millions of Jews and others in concentration camps.

Spicer was presumably thinking of battlefield uses of chemical weapons; even in that case, however, his version of history would be questionable. According to some accounts, the Nazis used poison gas against Russians who failed to surrender after the Battle of Kerch in the Crimean peninsula.

According to the book “Ivan's War” by Catherine Merridale, the Nazis in 1942 deployed poison gas into a cave city in which as many as 3,000 Russians were living for months:

The Germans planted explosives around the exits from the site. Rocks and splinters rained down on the fugitives below. Then poison gas was released into the tunnels, killing all but a few score of the Soviet defenders.

The Nazis did not use chemical weapons against Western foes. Depending upon the account, though, this is either because their program wasn't sophisticated enough, they were worried about its impact on their horses, or because they feared the Allies had much more deadly chemical weapons.

Minimizing Hitler's actions - even a little - represents a glaring gaffe by a White House that the press previously has scrutinized for being slow to address bomb threats against Jewish Community Centers and for failing to mention Jews, specifically, in a statement on Holocaust Remembrance Day.

