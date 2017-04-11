Arizona man accused of stealing a woman's purse on 1st date

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

PHOENIX — Police say a Phoenix man has been arrested for allegedly stealing a woman's purse during a first date.

They say 38-year-old David Harlow met the woman on an online dating site and two talked for several weeks before meeting in person at a Phoenix resort.

During the date, the unidentified woman went to the restroom and asked Harlow to watch her belongings. When she got back, Harlow and her purse were reportedly gone.

“I feel like I took the appropriate cautions with this,” the woman explained in a recent interview with a local TV station. “Meeting him in public at a busy venue during the day.”

Police said Harlow allegedly took the victim's credit card to a casino and tried to withdraw money from several banks.

Police say Harlow has involvement in similar incidents in the past. He has been booked on charges of felony theft, theft of a credit card, and taking the identity of another.

It was unclear Tuesday if Harlow has a lawyer.