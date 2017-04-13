Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
World

U.S.-led coalition accidentally bombs allies in Syria, killing 18

The Washington Post | Thursday, April 13, 2017, 11:00 p.m.
This photo provided by Hawar News Agency, a Kurdish-run news agency, which has been authenticated based on its contents and other AP reporting, shows fighters from the predominantly-Kurdish Syrian Democratic Forces carrying the coffins of their comrades, who were killed Tuesday by a misdirected airstrike by the U.S.-led coalition, during their funeral procession, in Tal al-Abyad, northeast Syria, Thursday, April 13, 2017. U.S. Central Command said coalition aircraft were given the wrong coordinates by their partner forces, the Syrian Democratic Forces, for a strike intended to target Islamic State militants south of their Tabqa stronghold. (Hawar News Agency via AP)

Updated 1 hour ago

U.S.-led aircraft accidentally bombed friendly Syrian forces fighting the Islamic State in northern Syria this week, killing 18, the Pentagon said Thursday.

The April 11 bombing marks the worst confirmed friendly fire incident in the nearly three-year-old war against the terrorist group.

The U.S.-led coalition said in a statement that the airstrike was requested by “partnered forces” near the town of Tabqa who accidentally targeted a group of Kurdish and Arab fighters known as the Syrian Democratic Forces, or SDF. The partnered forces believed that the SDF's position belonged to the Islamic State, the statement said.

“The general leadership of SDF in coordination with international coalition will investigate the reasons behind the accident in order to prevent it happening again,” the Syrian Democratic Forces General Command said in a statement.

Last month, Syrian Democratic Forces along with U.S. Special Operations forces landed behind Islamic State lines and crossed the Euphrates River in an attempt to seize the town of Tabqa, as well as its strategic dam and airfield. The SDF is composed of various entities, including the Kurdish Peoples' Protection Units, known as the YPG, and the predominately Arab Syrian Arab Coalition. It is unclear whether the two groups are working side by side or independently of one another.

“The Coalition is assessing the cause of the incident and will implement appropriate safeguards to prevent similar incidents in the future,” the Pentagon statement said. Multiple nations, including Belgium, Denmark and Australia, participate in the air war against the Islamic State, and it is unclear whether any country besides the United States was involved in Tuesday's errant strike.

Before this week's incident, U.S.-led forces had acknowledged two friendly fire events during the war against the Islamic State. In December 2015, nine Iraqi soldiers in Fallujah were accidentally killed by U.S.-led aircraft, and in January 2016, nine Shiite militiamen fighting near Tikrit were bombed by an Iraqi drone.

