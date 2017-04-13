Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
World

As North Korea celebrates anniversary, its neighbors are united by jitters

The Washington Post | Thursday, April 13, 2017, 9:09 p.m.
Korean People's Army (KPA) soldiers walk before the portraits of late North Korean leaders Kim Il-Sung (L) and Kim Jong-Il (R) following the opening ceremony for the Ryomyong Street housing development in Pyongyang on April 13, 2017. Completion of the sprawling Ryomyong Street development, just down a wide avenue from the mausoleum where Kim Jong-Un's grandfather Kim Il-Sung and father Kim Jong-Il lie in state, was repeatedly promised in time for the 105th anniversary of the birth of the North's founder. / AFP PHOTO / Ed JONESED JONES/AFP/Getty Images
Korean People's Army soldiers walk before the portraits of late North Korean leaders Kim Il Sung (left) and Kim Jong Il following the opening ceremony for the Ryomyong Street housing development in Pyongyang on April 13, 2017.

TOKYO — North Korea's neighbors are steeling themselves for likely more provocative action from Kim Jong Un's regime, with Japan's prime minister raising the prospect of a chemical weapons attack and South Korea's military saying it was ready to “mercilessly retaliate.”

Expectations remain high that North Korea will conduct a new nuclear or missile test or perform some other incendiary act to mark the most important day on the North Korean calendar: the anniversary of the birthday of its founder, and the current leader's grandfather, Kim Il Sung, which falls on Saturday.

But the latest worries such as the possibility of a chemical arsenal — which is widely suspected but has not been proven — reflect a deepening anxiety in the region amid the North's military bluster and tough talk from President Trump that the United States would increase pressure on Pyongyang.

Japan's prime minister, Shinzo Abe, said Thursday that he is worried that North Korea could also be developing its chemical weapons capability — with Japan as its target.

“It's possible that North Korea might already have the ability to deliver sarin warheads on missiles,” Abe told a parliamentary committee.

