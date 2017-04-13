As North Korea celebrates anniversary, its neighbors are united by jitters

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

TOKYO — North Korea's neighbors are steeling themselves for likely more provocative action from Kim Jong Un's regime, with Japan's prime minister raising the prospect of a chemical weapons attack and South Korea's military saying it was ready to “mercilessly retaliate.”

Expectations remain high that North Korea will conduct a new nuclear or missile test or perform some other incendiary act to mark the most important day on the North Korean calendar: the anniversary of the birthday of its founder, and the current leader's grandfather, Kim Il Sung, which falls on Saturday.

But the latest worries such as the possibility of a chemical arsenal — which is widely suspected but has not been proven — reflect a deepening anxiety in the region amid the North's military bluster and tough talk from President Trump that the United States would increase pressure on Pyongyang.

Japan's prime minister, Shinzo Abe, said Thursday that he is worried that North Korea could also be developing its chemical weapons capability — with Japan as its target.

“It's possible that North Korea might already have the ability to deliver sarin warheads on missiles,” Abe told a parliamentary committee.