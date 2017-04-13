Trump signs bill allowing states to strip federal family planning dollars from abortion providers
President Trump signed legislation Thursday allowing states to withhold federal family planning dollars from clinics that provide abortion services, a move that effectively deprives Planned Parenthood and several other family groups of a significant source of funding.
The move marked the 12th time that Trump has signed a resolution under the 1996 Congressional Review Act abolishing a rule issued under President Barack Obama. Less than two hours later on Thursday, Trump signed a 13th measure abolishing a Labor Department regulation aimed at expanding retirement savings accounts.
Although most of these ceremonies have taken place before the cameras, these two signings were closed to the press.
While congressional Republicans have overturned several Obama-era rules with ease under the Congressional Review Act, the elimination of the Health and Human Services regulation was more controversial. Vice President Pence had to cast the tiebreaking vote in the Senate on March 30 to send the bill to the president.