Afghanistan says massive U.S. bomb killed 36 fighters

KABUL, Afghanistan — The biggest non-nuclear bomb ever dropped in combat by the U.S. military killed 36 fighters in eastern Afghanistan, officials said Friday, and villagers in the remote, mountainous area described being terrified by the “earsplitting blast.”

The strike using the Massive Ordnance Air Blast bomb, or MOAB, was carried out Thursday morning against an Islamic State group tunnel complex carved in the mountains that Afghan forces have tried to assault repeatedly in recent weeks in fierce fighting in Nangarhar province, Afghan officials said.

U.S. and Afghan forces have been battling the Taliban insurgency for more than 15 years. But the U.S. military brought out the biggest conventional bomb in its arsenal for the first time to hit the Islamic State, which has a far smaller but growing presence in Afghanistan. That apparently reflects President Trump's vow for a more aggressive campaign against the group.

The bomb — known officially as a GBU-43B but nicknamed the “mother of all bombs” — unleashes 11 tons of explosives. Pentagon video showed the bomb striking a mountainside overlooking a river valley with a giant blast that overwhelms the landscape and sent up a massive column of black smoke. Agricultural terraces are visible in the footage, but no population centers.

The Afghan Defense Ministry said in a statement that the bomb destroyed several ISIS caves and ammunition caches.

Gen. Daulat Waziri, a ministry spokesman, said 36 ISIS fighters were killed, and that the death toll could likely rise. He said Afghan forces were at the tunnel complex assessing the damage.

The Islamic State group's Aamaq news agency denied that any of its fighters were killed or wounded, citing a source within the group.

Waziri said the bombing was necessary because the complex was extremely hard to penetrate, with some tunnels as deep as 40 meters (over 130 feet). He called it a “strong position,” with troops attacking it four times without advancing, adding that the complex “was full of mines.”

“This was the right weapon for the right target,” said U.S. Gen. John W. Nicholson, NATO commander in Afghanistan, at a news conference. He added that there were no reports of civilian casualties.

Nicholson said the bomb was intended to eliminate the group's' sanctuary in southern Nangarhar, “and this weapon was very effective in that use.”

The office of President Ashraf Ghani said there was “close coordination” between the U.S. military and the Afghan government over the operation, and they were careful to prevent any civilian casualties.