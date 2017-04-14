Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
World

U.S. sends dozens of troops to Somalia, 1st time in decades

The Associated Press | Friday, April 14, 2017, 9:33 p.m.
In a Dec. 10, 1992, file photo, a U.S. Marine gives the thumbs up as a truck load of troops arrive at the reopened U.S. Embassy in Mogadishu, Somalia.

Updated 1 hour ago

MOGADISHU, Somalia — The U.S. military is sending dozens of regular troops to Somalia in the largest such deployment to the Horn of Africa country in roughly two decades.

The United States pulled out of Somalia after 1993, when two helicopters were shot down in the capital, Mogadishu, and bodies of Americans were dragged through the streets. Even now, Somalia's fragile central government is struggling to assert itself after the nationwide chaos that began with the fall of dictator Siad Barre in 1991.

The U.S. Africa Command on Friday said this deployment is for logistics training of Somalia's army, which is battling the terrorist group al-Shabab that emerged from the country's years of warlord-led conflict. About 40 troops are taking part.

The United States in recent years has sent a small number of special operations forces and counter-terror advisers to Somalia, and President Trump recently approved an expanded military role there. It includes carrying out more aggressive airstrikes against al-Shabab and considering parts of southern Somalia areas of active hostilities.

The country's new Somali-American president, Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed, last week declared a new offensive against the terrorist group.

