World

13 arrested in pro- and anti-Donald Trump rallies

The Associated Press | Saturday, April 15, 2017, 6:39 p.m.
A pro-Donald Trump supporter is taken into custody by police during competing demonstrations at Martin Luther King Jr. Civic Center Park in Berkeley, Calif., Saturday, April 15, 2017. Protesters took to the streets in dozens of cities nationwide, many calling on Trump to release his tax returns. (Anda Chu/San Jose Mercury News via AP)

BERKELEY, Calif. — The Latest on pro and anti-Trump rallies turned violent in Berkeley, California. (all times local):

2:45 p.m.

Berkeley police say 13 people have been arrested after violence broke out Saturday between groups of supporters and detractors of President Donald Trump holding rallies in downtown Berkeley.

They say demonstrators left Berkeley's Martin Luther King Jr. Civic Center Park and are blocking several streets in the city's center.

About 200 people were at the park when some started pushing each other. Dozens of police officers in riot gear were standing nearby and quickly arrested one man. Others were arrested as several fistfights broke out.

Officials say officers have confiscated knives, flagpoles, helmets and sticks with signs on them among other things that were being used as weapons.

Photographs of the scene published online show at least two men with bloodied faces.

