Putin pushes buttons with agricultural sanctions on Turkey

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Along a fertile stretch of the northeastern Mediterranean, row after row of once-plump tomatoes are rotting on the vine.

The fallout from the war in Syria is creeping further into Turkey, where the sanctions Vladimir Putin imposed after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's forces downed a Russian jet 16 months ago are pushing farmers toward ruin.

“We cannot survive without the Russian market,” said Munir Sen, the head of the association of fruit and vegetable brokers in Mersin, the southern city that hosts Turkey's biggest seaport. “Wastage rates have never been this high.”

Erdogan's efforts at rapprochement with Putin have led to the lifting of the most punishing of the penalties, on Turkey's key tourism industry. But with the two leaders pursuing conflicting agendas in Syria, Putin is refusing to budge on the tomato ban, keeping a lid on a market that had accounted for 70 percent of all Turkish exports of the fruit.

Putin's squeeze is adding to a surge in unemployment and a widening trade deficit, turning the plight of tomato growers and sellers into a campaign issue for Erdogan. Turkey is hitting back by effectively barring purchases of wheat from Russia, the world's largest supplier.

Turkey's struggling farmers are being held hostage to an even bigger and vastly more damaging dispute — the multinational proxy war in Syria.

While Putin has enlisted Erdogan's backing for efforts to end the six-year conflict, which Russia joined in November 2015, the leaders remain deeply at odds over Turkey's policy of pushing for the removal of Putin's Syrian ally, Bashar Assad, and Moscow's embrace of Kurdish forces Ankara considers terrorists.