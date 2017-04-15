Perry orders power-grid study to boost coal
WASHINGTON — Energy Secretary Rick Perry has ordered 60-day study of the U.S. power grid, which will examine whether policies that favor wind and solar energy are accelerating the retirement of coal and nuclear plants critical to ensuring steady, reliable power supplies.
Regulators increasingly wonder how to balance the grid's reliability with state policies that prioritize less-stable renewable energy sources.
In a memo, Perry highlights concerns about the “erosion” of resources providing “baseload power.”
“We are blessed as a nation to have an abundance of domestic energy resources, such as coal, natural gas, nuclear and hydroelectric, all of which provide affordable baseload power and contribute to a stable, reliable and resilient grid,” Perry wrote in the memo to his chief of staff. But in recent years, grid experts have “highlighted the diminishing diversity of our nation's electric generation mix and what that could mean for baseload power and grid resilience.”