World

DNA leads to arrest in killing of jogger in Massachusetts

The Associated Press | Saturday, April 15, 2017, 8:48 p.m.
State Police walk down the street after searching through the woods for evidence after a woman visiting her mother was found slain, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2016 in Princeton, Mass. Police found the body of Vanessa Marcotte on Sunday night about a half-mile from her mother's home, Worcester District Attorney Joseph Early Jr. said. She was visiting from New York City and was reported missing Sunday after she didn't return home. (David L. Ryan/The Boston Globe via AP)
This undated driver license photo released by the Worcester County District Attorney's Office shows Vanessa Marcotte, of New York, whose body was found Sunday night, Aug. 7, 2016, in the woods about a half-mile from her mother's home in the town of Princeton, Mass., about 40 miles west of Boston. (Worcester County District Attorney's Office via AP)

PRINCETON, Mass. — DNA evidence and an attentive state trooper helped find the man authorities believe killed a New York City woman last summer who was out jogging near her mother's Massachusetts home, authorities said Saturday.

“Good afternoon. We got him,” Worcester County District Attorney Joseph Early Jr. proclaimed at a news conference Saturday outside the police department in Princeton, a small community of about 3,500 residents in central Massachusetts. It's about 40 miles west of Boston.

“We're very comfortable that we've got Vanessa Marcotte's killer,” Early said.

The body of 27-year-old Marcotte was found Aug. 7 in woods about a half-mile from her mother's house, where the young woman was visiting family. Marcotte, who worked as an account manager for Google in New York, had gone out to run several hours earlier.

Police said throughout the investigation they believed Marcotte fought her attacker and the suspect had scratches on his face, neck and arms. On Saturday, Early said DNA taken from Marcotte's hands during an autopsy helped solve the case. The DNA was used to help create a profile of a suspect, which was released two months ago. It also matched the DNA of 31-year-old Angelo Colon-Ortiz, who lives in nearby Worcester and who police believe was working in the area at the time of Marcotte's attack.

“It's through her determined fight and her efforts that we obtained the DNA of her killer,” Early said.

Colon-Ortiz was charged Friday with aggravated assault, aggravated assault and battery and assault with intent to rape. Early said more charges are expected.

The district attorney credited “an alert state trooper assigned to the detective unit” with recently spotting a dark SUV, the type of vehicle witnesses reported seeing in the area. He said that trooper also noticed the driver matched the profile released in February, which determined the suspect in Marcotte's killing was a Hispanic or Latino man, about 30 years old, with light- to medium-toned skin, an athletic build and is either balding or has short hair.

Unable to find a piece of paper, Early said the trooper wrote down the vehicle's license plate number on his hand. He then looked it up, visited the home of Colon-Ortiz and left a business card, asking him to call. When Colon-Ortiz didn't respond, the trooper returned to the home and obtained a voluntary DNA sample from Colon-Ortiz. That sample was determined to be a match Friday and Colon-Ortiz was subsequently arrested.

He was being held Saturday at the state police barracks in Millbury on a $10 million bond and is scheduled to appear in Leominster District Court Tuesday. Early said Colon-Ortiz, who speaks limited English, has requested an attorney.

