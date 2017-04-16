Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
World

Police: Man showed slaying live on Facebook

Wire Reports | Sunday, April 16, 2017, 6:03 p.m.
This undated photo provided by the Cleveland Police shows Steve Stephens. Cleveland police say they are searching for Stephens, a homicide suspect, who broadcast the fatal shooting of another man live on Facebook on Sunday, April 16, 2017.

CLEVELAND — Cleveland police say they are searching for a homicide suspect who broadcast the fatal shooting of another man live on Facebook.

Police say the man broadcast another video of himself later on the social media network claiming he had killed other people. Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia tells cleveland.com that police haven't verified any slayings besides the one Sunday afternoon in the city's Glenville neighborhood.

The video of the killing was posted on Facebook for about three hours before it was removed.

She says police are seeking a man named Steve Stephens. His Facebook page apparently was deactivated later Sunday afternoon.

Police say he should be considered armed and dangerous. No information about the victim has been released.

Stephens was reported to be driving a light-colored SUV. Police said he weighs 244 pounds, has a full beard and was considered armed and dangerous. He was last seen wearing a dark blue and gray or black striped polo shirt.

Authorities on Sunday said a series of posts on Stephens' Facebook page complained that he had “lost everything” to gambling, NBC News reported. Stephens allegedly wrote: “I killed 12 people today,” and said he wouldn't stop until he could speak to his mother and a second woman.

Later, the user posted: “I killed 15 today because of [the second woman],” but police said no other victims had been found.

