Trump bashes tax protesters who want him to release his returns

President Trump says he is unimpressed with this weekend's tax protests — and indicated he has no plans to release his tax returns anytime soon.

“Someone should look into who paid for the small organized rallies yesterday. The election is over!” Trump tweeted Sunday.

Organizers said more than 100,000 people — some with inflatable rubber chickens — marched in cities across the United State on Saturday to protest Trump's refusal to release his tax returns. With this year's tax deadline approaching Tuesday, Trump is expected to maintain his refusal as president, breaking a four-decade precedent followed by presidents of both parties.

During a rally at the U.S. Capitol, U.S. Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., said, “how can we determine his conflicts of interests or stop him from receiving payments from foreign governments if he won't show us the names of the people and corporations that he is in active partnership with all over the world?”

In blasting the protesters, Trump tweeted that “I did what was almost an impossible thing to do for a Republican easily won the Electoral College! Now Tax Returns are brought up again?”

Actually, Trump's win was quite narrow. He lost the popular vote to Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton, and won just more than 300 electoral votes because of close wins in the states of Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin.

In Berkeley, Calif., police arrested at least 20 people at unrelated gatherings of about 200 pro- and anti-Trump people in a park after fist fighting erupted. Officers confiscated knives and makeshift weapons.

Trump has said voters don't care about his tax returns.

But many demonstrators said they hoped Saturday's marches would convince Trump otherwise.

“We do care. We want to see his taxes,” said Ann Demerlis, who was among hundreds who marched in Philadelphia from City Hall to an area in front of Independence Hall, carrying signs and chanting “We want your taxes now!” Protesters in Raleigh, N.C., said they suspect that Trump's returns might show he has paid little or nothing to the government he now heads, or that he was indebted to Russian, Chinese, or other foreign interests.

“His reputation ... as a businessman and, more importantly, as a true American, a person who is concerned with American values, would be totally destroyed if all his financial information was made public,” said Mike Mannshardt, a retired teacher.

One of Trump's sharpest critics in the House spoke to protesters at the U.S. Capitol just before they set off on a march to the National Mall in Washington. Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters, of California, said there's nothing to prevent Trump from releasing his income taxes.

“If he thinks he can get away with playing king, he's got another thought coming,” Waters said.

Democrats are pushing for a vote on a bill from Rep. Anna Eshoo, Democrat of California, which would require the president and all major-party nominees to publicly disclose their previous three years of tax returns with the Office of Government Ethics or the Federal Election Commission.

Republicans also have rebuffed Democrats' efforts to get the House Ways and Means Committee to act. It has legal authority to obtain confidential tax records, and could vote to make them public.

In a separate development, the White House confirmed Sunday that the president will visit Wisconsin, House Speaker Paul Ryan's home state, on Tuesday. He will see the Kenosha headquarters of Snap-on, a tool manufacturer.