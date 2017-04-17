Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Secret recording sends ex-Atlantic City councilman to prison

The Associated Press | Monday, April 17, 2017, 10:27 p.m.
Atlantic City Councilman John Schultz was sentenced Monday, April 17, 2017, to six months in prison, followed by six months of house arrest, for conspiring to defraud the Internal Revenue Service of nearly $120,000 over a three-year period.

Updated 1 hour ago

CAMDEN, N.J. — John Schultz once avoided prison in a sex blackmail case that involved a secretly recorded video, a Baptist minister and a hooker in a motel room.

But the former Atlantic City Councilman is headed to prison due in part to another secret recording: one made by a fellow co-owner of a Boardwalk rolling chair company that kept two sets of books to hide money from the Internal Revenue Service.

The 74-year-old Schultz was sentenced Monday to six months in prison followed by six months of house arrest for conspiring to defraud the IRS of nearly $120,000 over three years.

Schultz, who was granted pretrial intervention in the 2006 sex video case, admitted wrongdoing in the tax case in federal court in Camden.

“It's my own fault,” Schultz said. “In being in business all these years, I should have known better.”

Schultz also was fined $3,000 and must pay $31,110 in restitution to the IRS as his portion of the tax loss to the government.

The case involved a business that operated rolling chairs, the ubiquitous wicker and fabric chairs mounted on wheeled platforms on which operators push tourists up and down the Boardwalk.

Last fall Schultz pleaded guilty to conspiring to defraud the United States in connection with a rolling chair business he and two others operated. The scheme involved removing cash from the business and keeping a phony set of books to show the IRS and a real set that documented how much money the business actually took in.

Schultz was one of several Atlantic City councilmen involved in a bizarre political payback scheme in 2006 in which a fellow Atlantic City councilman and Baptist minister, Eugene Robinson, was lured to a motel and filmed having sex with a prostitute in an attempt to force Robinson to resign. Robinson instead went to authorities.

Schultz was charged with conspiracy, accused of putting former Council President Craig Callaway, a fellow defendant, in touch with a video expert.

Over the objections of the state attorney general's office, Schultz was admitted into a pretrial intervention program and the charge was expunged from his record.

The judge didn't mention the previous case or Schultz's pretrial intervention in calculating a sentence in the current case. But the judge did reveal that it was another secret recording that helped undo Schultz in the tax conspiracy matter.

The judge said a co-defendant, who is awaiting sentencing, cooperated with the FBI and IRS and secretly recorded Schultz, providing taped evidence that would have been used against him at trial had Schultz not pleaded guilty.

Schultz served on the City Council from 1994 to 2001 and from 2006 to 2009.

The judge also took note of dozens of letters of support sent to the court on Schultz's behalf from supporters and beneficiaries of his charitable and humanitarian activities over the decades. Schultz founded the South Jersey AIDS Alliance, and his Schultz-Hill Foundation, with his partner Gary Hill, has provided money to numerous groups, agencies and individuals.

“Mr. Schultz was active in the 1980s, when one barely knew what AIDS was,” his attorney, Ed Jacobs, told the judge. “He did only good, even paying for funerals” of people who died from the disease.

The judge acknowledged Schultz's good deeds but said Schultz pleaded guilty to a serious crime, and he expressed bewilderment that someone who lives in an 18,500-square-foot penthouse would cheat on his taxes.

The federal government calculated Schultz's net worth at $2 million.

“One word that crops up is the word ‘greed,'” the judge said. “One wonders why there was a need for this offense.”

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.