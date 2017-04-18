Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
California police seek more suspects after violent rallies

The Associated Press | Tuesday, April 18, 2017, 12:54 a.m.
Getty Images
Trump supporters clash with protesters at a 'Patriots Day' free speech rally on April 15, 2017 in Berkeley, Calif.

BERKELEY, Calif. — Northern California authorities are seeking suspects involved in violent clashes between supporters and detractors of President Trump over the weekend in downtown Berkeley, officials said.

City spokesman Matthai Chakko said Monday officials are seeking to arrest and prosecute anyone involved in crimes on Saturday. He said they are evaluating photographs and video of the skirmishes. Among the videos that have drawn attention is one posted online showing a man punching a female protester in the face.

Berkeley Police on Monday released the names of 19 adults arrested during the demonstrations. A 17-year-old girl was also arrested but her name and hometown were not released.

Sixteen of those arrested are from the San Francisco Bay Area, though only four are from Berkeley. Three are from Southern California.

The charges they face include battery, resisting arrest, assault with a deadly weapon, vandalism and inciting a riot.

Trump supporters announced a “Patriot Day” rally at the park featuring speeches by members of the alt-right, an amorphous fringe movement that promotes racism, anti-Semitism, misogyny and xenophobia.

Counter-demonstrators then announced a rally at the same place.

Video footage from a March 4 demonstration in Berkeley where the same groups clashed led to the arrest of Kyle Chapman, Berkeley Police said.

Chapman describes himself in social media as a “proud American nationalist” and “ardent Trump supporter.”

