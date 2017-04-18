FBI: Texas man with extremist views planned mass shooting

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

AUSTIN — The FBI says in a court filing that a Texas man who agents recently arrested exhibited “sovereign citizen extremism” and was planning a mass shooting.

A criminal complaint filed in federal court says 50-year-old Steven Boehle is facing charges that include unlawful possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

A confidential source told the FBI that Boehle is a right-wing extremist who had planned the attack, according to the affidavit. The six-page filing does not give many specifics about the alleged plot, but does reveal that on April 12 Austin police seized three guns and about 1,100 rounds of ammunition from a North Austin residence where Boehle had been staying.

Boehle on several occasions had attempted to purchase more but was denied because of a 1993 domestic-violence conviction in Connecticut. Authorities say he also made false statements in an effort to buy weapons.

An arrest warrant filed Monday revealed he was taken into custody April 12.

A message left with the federal public defender's office in Austin to speak on Boehle's behalf was not returned.