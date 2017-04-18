Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
World

Police: Man killed 3 on street, says he 'hates white people'

Wire Reports | Tuesday, April 18, 2017, 5:24 p.m.
The Fresno Bee
Fresno police Chief Jerry Dyer reviews notes on the triple fatal shooting before addressing the media Tuesday, April 18, 2017, in Fresno, Calif. A man shot and killed three people on the streets of downtown Fresno, shouting 'God is great' in Arabic during at least one of the slayings and later telling police that he hates white people, authorities said.

FRESNO, Calif. — A man shot and killed three people Tuesday on the streets of downtown Fresno, shouting “God is great” in Arabic during at least one of the slayings and later telling police that he hates white people, authorities said.

Kori Ali Muhammad, 39, was arrested shortly after the rampage, whose victims were all white, police said. He also was wanted in connection with another killing days earlier, in which a security guard was gunned down at a Fresno motel after responding to a disturbance.

Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer said the victims were shot minutes apart in close proximity in areas around downtown. He said Muhammad made other statements to police but he did not disclose them. Dyer called it a “random act of violence.”

Although police found rounds of .357 caliber bullets and speed loaders for a revolver when Muhammad was taken into custody, no weapon was found, Dyer said.

Dyer said that it's too soon to determine if the shootings involved terrorism. The FBI and ATF have both been notified, he said. But Dyer noted that in Thursday's shooting at Motel 6, which was caught on surveillance video, Muhammad did not make any similar statements. “What we know is that this was a random act of violence,” Dyer said. “There is every reason to believe he acted alone.”

The shooting occurred outside a Catholic Charities building, but spokeswoman Teresa Dominguez said the charity doesn't believe the suspect was tied to the nonprofit organization.

Sayed Ali Ghazvini, imam of the Islamic Cultural Center of Fresno, said Muhammad was not a member of his congregation and he did not recognize him. The imam said he is consulting with other faith leaders.

“We're kind of shocked and surprised for what happened,” Ghazvini said. “We are very sorry for this to happen. We offer condolences for the victims, we pray for the victims and their families.”

After the shooting, Fresno city spokesman Mark Standriff said county offices were placed on lockdown, and people were urged to shelter in place.

A witness said the suspect carried a large-caliber handgun and described him as black and about 25 years old.

“He didn't look like a gang-banger or anything,” the witness said.

