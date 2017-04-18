U.S. aircraft carrier not near North Korea after all

Remember that U.S. aircraft carrier that was headed to the Korean Peninsula as the Trump administration and North Korea began to talk tough with one another? It turns out it wasn't — at least, not when we were led to think it was.

The Trump administration is again facing questions about why it appeared to mislead — or, at the very least, failed to correct the record about pervasive reports — that the USS Carl Vinson was headed to North Korea starting 10 days ago. Newly discovered photos show it was actually traveling in the other direction — into the Indian Ocean — as recently as four days ago.

This despite Defense Secretary Jim Mattis having said on April 10 that the Carl Vinson was “on her way up there” and White House press secretary Sean Spicer and a senior administration official being asked about it three times on April 11 and 12. President Trump said April 11, “We are sending an armada, very powerful. We have submarines, very powerful, far more powerful than the aircraft carrier, that I can tell you.”

The move prompted a strong rebuke by North Korea, which told CNN in a statement that it would counter the “reckless acts of aggression” with “whatever methods the U.S. wants to take.”

But a Defense official on Tuesday said the ships were still off the northwest coast of Australia. A Navy photograph showed the Vinson off Java over the weekend.

“They are going to start heading north toward the Sea of Japan within the next 24 hours,” the official said on condition of anonymity.

The official added that the strike group wouldn't be in the region before next week at the earliest — it is thousands of nautical miles from the Java Sea to the Sea of Japan.

At the time of the strike group's deployment, many media outlets said the ships were steaming toward North Korea, when in fact they had temporarily headed in the opposite direction.

The United States ratcheted up its rhetoric ahead of North Korea's military parade and failed missile launch over the weekend, and Vice President Mike Pence on Monday declared that the era of U.S. “strategic patience” in dealing with Pyongyang was over.

Other nations were said to be joining in. News reports said Japan was planning to deploy its destroyers to form up with the Vinson and its U.S. escorts, the destroyers USS Wayne E. Meyer and Michael Murphy and the cruiser USS Lake Champlain.

That could still happen, but the potential flashpoint that many expected over the weekend has passed: North Korea attempted to fire a ballistic missile early Sunday, but it exploded soon after launch. It did not conduct a nuclear weapons test or attempt an attack on South Korea or Japan, which might have prompted a military crisis.

It isn't clear yet whether the storyline about the Carl Vinson was the product of deliberate deception by the Navy, Defense officials in Washington or the White House, or whether internal miscommunication within the government might have turned the snowball into an avalanche. But as part of its regular updates about the operations of the strike group after it sailed from Singapore, the Navy posted photos of ships and aircraft along with captions describing them as under way in “the South China Sea.”

Joel Wit, a co-founder of the 38 North program of the U.S.-Korea Institute at Johns Hopkins University, said the matter was “very perplexing” and fed into North Korea's narrative that America is all bluster and doesn't follow through on threats.

“If you are going to threaten the North Koreans, you better make sure your threat is credible,” Wit said. “If you threaten them and your threat is not credible, it's only going to undermine whatever your policy toward them is.”

Rep. Ruben Gallego, D-Ariz., an Iraq war veteran, laid blame for the confusion at the feet of Trump.

“If the president can lose track of a 100,000 ton aircraft carrier, how well is he managing the rest of the U.S. government?” Gallego tweeted Tuesday afternoon.