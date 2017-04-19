Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
World

Reports: Bill O'Reilly may not return to Fox

Wire Reports | Wednesday, April 19, 2017, 1:06 a.m.

Updated 47 minutes ago

Fox News star Bill O'Reilly's days with the network are numbered, according to reports from CNN and New York magazine.

CNN, citing “a well-placed source,” reported that representatives for Fox News and O'Reilly are in talks “about an exit.” The cable news network added that the report had “prompted a denial from sources in O'Reilly's camp.”

According to New York magazine's sources, Fox executives James and Lachlan Murdoch believe that the Fox News commentator, who is on vacation, should be fired. Their father, News Corp. CEO Rupert Murdoch, has pushed against such a move.

Advertisers started dropping O'Reilly's show in light of allegations that he sexually harassed several women.

Although the Murdochs have not made a decision, Fox is making plans for its lineup without O'Reilly, NPR reported.

Fox did not immediately return a request for comment from USA Today.

Through four days of O'Reilly's vacation, his show's viewership declined by 23 percent in the hands of substitutes Dana Perino, Eric Bolling and Greg Gutfeld.

Fox News' parent company is looking into a woman's accusation that her career was slowed when she spurned O'Reilly's advances. Dozens of his show's advertisers have fled following reports of harassment settlements paid to other women. O'Reilly has denied any wrongdoing.

Despite the vacation, the pressure is staying on O'Reilly and 21st Century Fox, which is looking into at least one complaint about his behavior.

On Tuesday, attorney Lisa Bloom said she was representing a former clerical worker at Fox who complained that day to a hot line established at Fox about O'Reilly's behavior.

