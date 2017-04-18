Rocket carrying gear for International Space Station blasts off from Florida

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — A rocket carrying cargo took off from Florida on Tuesday morning, rising to the sky at its scheduled liftoff time, carving a path toward the International Space Station.

United Launch Alliance sent more than 7,000 pounds of equipment and experiments in an Orbital ATK spacecraft to the station. It marks the fourth time privately held ULA has launched this year, keeping ULA competitive in a field that has seen increased competition this year as the company and SpaceX continue to march toward a mission to Mars.

“It's exciting and stressful,” said Vernon Thorp, the company's program manager for commercial missions. “The kind of stuff happening in the industry with our competition and with the programs we are rolling out, it's exciting. It's the kind of stuff that got people into this business many years ago.”

The rocket sent into space Tuesday was last month named after astronaut and former Ohio Sen. John Glenn, who once rode into space on a predecessor of the rocket that launched Tuesday.

“We feel like we are bridging history,” Thorp said.

The launch was the seventh of 10 flights for Orbital under the Commercial Resupply Services contract with NASA.

For the first time, United Launch Alliance placed a 360-degree camera on the launch pad, about 100 feet from the rocket, giving internet viewers an up-close-and-personal look at the launch.

“It gives you a new perspective that we have never been able to do before,” Thorp said. Other organizations have used the camera technology to bring viewers on a swim alongside sharks, a roller coaster ride and a landing bay on the Empire's Death Star from the “Star Wars” movies. The broadcast started about 10 minutes before launch time.

The vehicle, which rolled to the launchpad Monday, held gear for several science experiments.

“A lot of us came to this business because we like things that make smoke and fire and loud noises,” Thorp said. “But what really gets you excited is the kinds of things they are doing.”

One experiment will research a way to grow food in space for future astronauts on longer-range missions.

The mission had been planned for March 27 but was delayed because of issues with the rocket booster's hydraulic line.

The rocket took off from Launch Complex 41 and carried with it Orbital ATK's Cygnus spacecraft.

In 1962, Glenn rode into space aboard the Friendship 7 capsule, which propelled using identical Atlas boosters.

On March 9, Orbital ATK announced that it had named the capsule heading up after Glenn, who died Dec. 8.

“I remember thinking that would really be a lot of fun; I would like to be a part of that,” said Frank Culbertson, president of Orbital ATK's space systems group and former astronaut who was the only American not on Earth during the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks in New York City. “I'm sad that he's gone but he's lived a very full life and he's provided inspiration to a couple of generations of American men and women.”