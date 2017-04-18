Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
World

Business could be first drive-thru pot shop in Colorado

The Associated Press | Tuesday, April 18, 2017, 10:45 p.m.
Misty Garcia mans the drive up window at the Tumbleweed Express Drive-Thru on Monday, April 17, 2017, in Parachute, Colo. The business is believed to be the state's first drive-thru marijuana shop.

PARACHUTE, Colo. — A business believed to be Colorado's first drive-thru marijuana shop is set to open.

The Rifle Citizen Telegram reports that customers will be able to pull their cars into the Tumbleweed Express Drive-Thru starting Thursday, the unofficial 4/20 marijuana holiday.

The shop is located in the western Colorado town of Parachute.

Robert Goulding, a spokesman for the state Marijuana Enforcement Division, says the agency isn't aware of any other drive-thru pot shops in Colorado.

He says the business will have to comply with regulations that apply to every marijuana shop.

That means no one under 21 will be allowed, even in the back seat of a car. Since no pot can be visible outside the shop, vehicles will drive into a bay in the former car wash to get to the sale window.

