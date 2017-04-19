Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
World

Trump's 'armada' finally heading to Korea - and may stay a while

The Washington Post | Wednesday, April 19, 2017, 6:06 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

BEIJING — It was supposed to be steaming toward North Korea more than a week ago, an “armada” signaling American resolve. Then it wasn't.

Now, it seems the USS Carl Vinson may finally be heading north.

“Our deployment has been extended 30 days to provide a persistent presence in the waters off the Korean Peninsula,” Rear Adm. Jim Kilby, commander of Carrier Strike Group One, said in a message posted on the Carl Vinson's Facebook page.

The Carl Vinson, accompanied by a carrier air wing, two guided-missile destroyers and a cruiser, was supposed to have been ordered to sail north after leaving Singapore on April 8. But a week later, the Navy published photos showing it was actually sailing in the opposite direction.

The White House is now facing questions about why it was not clear about the carrier group's whereabouts. Several times over the last two weeks, the Trump administration said the ships were heading north.

In an interview that aired April 12, President Trump said the United States was sending ships. “An armada, very powerful” he said.

It is not clear why the carrier strike group stayed in Southeast Asia or why the Trump administration did not clarify where it was.

“The president said that we have an armada going towards the peninsula,” White House spokesman Sean Spicer said Wednesday. “That's a fact. It happened. It is happening, rather.”

