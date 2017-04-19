Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
World

Feds release new details and admit error in deported 'Dreamer' story

The Associated Press | Wednesday, April 19, 2017, 9:42 p.m.

Updated 14 minutes ago

SAN DIEGO — The Department of Homeland Security on Wednesday reversed its position on the status of a man who has sued over his deportation to Mexico, acknowledging he was enrolled in a program to shield people who came to the country as young children.

Juan Manuel Montes, 23, was entitled to be in the United States until Jan. 25, 2018, under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, according to Homeland Security, which broke from its position a day earlier that his status expired in August 2015 and wasn't renewed. But it said Montes acknowledged under oath that he entered the country illegally on Feb. 19, forcing him to lose status because it was an admission that he left without required permission.

Montes' attorneys say their client is believed to be the first known DACA recipient to be deported by President Trump. They say he qualified in 2014 and renewed his status for two years in 2016.

A lawsuit seeking records about Montes' deportation was assigned to U.S. District Judge Gonzalo Curiel in San Diego, who last month approved an agreement for Trump to pay $25 million to settle cases alleging that his now-defunct Trump University misled customers. Trump repeatedly criticized the Indiana-born judge during the presidential campaign, insinuating that his Mexican heritage exposed a bias.

