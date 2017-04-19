Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Nevada woman accused of faking son's death to raise money

The Associated Press | Wednesday, April 19, 2017, 11:30 p.m.
Victoria Morrison

Updated 4 hours ago

RENO — A Nevada woman accused of falsely claiming her 10-year-old son had a terminal illness and died so she could solicit gifts and money from sympathizers told the boy during the alleged scam that he was dying from leukemia, a prosecutor said Wednesday.

Victoria Morrison, 31, spent months faking the boy's illness and then his death — complete with a fictitious memorial service, authorities said as she made her first court appearance following her arrest last week.

Gifts to Morrison and her son included a shopping spree with emergency responders in Nevada's Carson City, a helicopter ride for the boy, gift cards and cash, according to a criminal complaint filed Wednesday.

Carson City Sheriff Kenny Furlong said Morrison also raised about $2,000 through GoFundMe's social media site She was originally charged with obtaining money by false pretenses after her arrest last Friday at a motel, Furlong said. The boy and Morrison's three other children were placed in the custody of state protective services.

An additional charge of child abuse was lodged against Morrison because “the information I have is that Mom falsely told him he was dying of leukemia,” Carson City Assistant District Attorney Melanie Brantingham said in an interview.

Morrison was jailed for lack of $20,000 bail and a public defense lawyer was appointed to represent her. Nevada State Public Defender Karin Kreizenbeck, who oversees the defense lawyers, said her office had no comment on the case.

If convicted of both charges, Morrison faces up to 20 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

Furlong said Morrison's son had been diagnosed with a treatable childhood illness more than a year ago.

“But she used embellished medical information to convince the child, the schools and the public that he was terminally ill,” Furlong said. He said the boy missed school for months.

Morrison wrote on the GoFundMe site she labeled her son's “Bucket List” that her “world fell apart” when she learned “my baby” had leukemia, according to her posting that has since been taken down.

Her son “made a list of things he wants to do before he gets (too) sick, now it's my job to help him do just that,” Morrison wrote. “But I'm a single mom to three other kids and work. So please if you have a spare dollar help me help my son wishes and dreams come true.”

The alleged scam escalated over the last month as “Morrison informed everyone, primarily through social media, that her son had died and his body had been cremated,” Furlong said.

A fake memorial service was held earlier this month, he said.

Investigators have no other suspects now but are trying to determine if other people were involved or knew the boy was alive while his mother was claiming he had died, Furlong said.

GoFundMe spokeswoman Katherine Cichy said Morrison has been banned from the site and that contributions made on behalf of the boy will be refunded to donors.

Misuse makes up “up less than one-tenth of 1 percent of all campaigns,” she said.

“That said, there are unfortunate and rare instances where people create campaigns with the intention to take advantage of others' generosity,” Cichy said.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.