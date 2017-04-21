Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
World

US Treasury rejects Exxon Mobil request to drill in Russia

The Associated Press | Friday, April 21, 2017, 2:30 p.m.
FILE- In this April 12, 2017, file photo, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson speaks to the media during a news conference with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow. The “America First” president who vowed to extricate America from onerous overseas commitments appears to be warming up to the view that when it comes to global agreements, a deal’s a deal. The administration says it is reviewing these accords and could still pull out of them. A day after certifying Iran’s compliance with the nuclear deal, Tillerson attacked the accord and listed examples of Iran’s bad behavior. His tone suggested that even if Iran is fulfilling the letter of its nuclear commitments, the deal remains on unsure footing.(AP Photo/Ivan Sekretarev, File)

Updated 47 minutes ago

WASHINGTON — The Trump administration has denied a request from Exxon Mobil to waive U.S. sanctions against Russia and allow it to resume oil drilling around the Black Sea.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says in a brief statement that the administration “will not be issuing waivers to U.S. companies, including Exxon, authorizing drilling prohibited by current Russian sanctions.”

The decision comes just two days after it was reported that Exxon was seeking a waiver to resume a joint venture with Rosneft, a Russian state-owned oil company.

The request presented an unusual potential for conflicts of interest, given that Secretary of State Rex Tillerson was Exxon's CEO immediately before taking the Cabinet position. He lobbied against the sanctions after they were imposed in 2014, in response to Russia's annexation of Crimea.

