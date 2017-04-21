'Road tax' pits striking truckers against Putin

‘WE PAY AND PAY AND PAY ... I NO LONGER SEE THE POINT OF WORKING'

It stretched from horizon to horizon, like some giant, many-colored, mechanical caterpillar, and it was angry, very angry.

It was an apparently endless line of truck cabs, air horns booming, mighty engines revving, clogging the narrow highway that skirts the Caspian Sea coastline of the restive southern Russian province of Dagestan.

Their drivers, hundreds of them, were trying to send a message to a federal government that seems to tune out quieter civic protests, except to send police and national guardsmen in riot gear: Just you try to tune this out.

The truckers in this recent rally in Dagestan were part of a nationwide strike by thousands of drivers who say that a road tax, which the Russian government just increased, is making it impossible for them to earn a living. The drivers, who stopped working on March 27, complain that the tax is ineffective at best and suspicious, given that it's collected by a private company with ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Like many of the protesters in the nationwide rallies against corruption that brought out tens of thousands on March 26, the truckers say their demands are economic, not political.

Moscow responds

As they did with the anti-corruption rallies, authorities have responded to the truckers with intimidation tactics and media blackouts. Organizers of the strike have been arrested on what they say are trumped-up charges, or for no reason other than for authorities to show what they can do.

That happened this month in Moscow to Rustam Mallamagamedov, a representative of the Dagestan truckers, who had just finished a news conference when four plainclothes officers took him to a local station, held him for a bit, then let him go.

“They were just trying to frighten him. It's a common practice,” said Nadezhda Prusenkova of Novaya Gazeta, an independent Moscow newspaper that organized the news conference, and one of the few media outlets in the Russian capital covering the strike. State-run television, where most Russians get their news, has ignored the truckers' protests.

The drivers' union leaders say that more than 30,000 truckers have stopped work; 4,000 trucks are parked in and around this roadside town of Manas, the focal point of the protests. Magomed Ibragimov, who, like many of the protesters in Dagestan, owns his truck and operates as an independent contractor, spelled out the problem.

“We pay and pay and pay everywhere, and that's it,” he said, tugging on a hand-rolled cigarette. “I no longer see the point of working.”

Direct hit on truckers

The truckers are protesting “Platon,” a toll-collecting system that charges heavy trucks by the kilometer. It was first rolled out in 2015. Truckers protested at the time, despite the government's insistence that the toll was necessary to improve roads, and the Kremlin's assertion that nepotism had nothing to do with the fact that the company that manages the system is run by the son of a wealthy businessman who is Putin's former judo sparring partner.

The truckers went on strike this time after the Russian government announced it would double the Platon tariff. Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev's government softened that blow in March, temporarily raising by a lesser amount to about 3.4 cents per kilometer.

Unfair burden

Ibragimov says he travels 100,000 kilometers in a year, which would add up to $3,400. His annual income, he said, is $6,500 in the best of times. Given fuel expenses and wear and tear, he is looking at a net loss. He and other truckers have decided it's better to stay home in protest than work.

“We want to know where the money is going,” said Andrei Bazhutin, chairman of one of Russia's truckers' unions. “We don't need a corrupt system.”

The company that runs Platon directed a request for comment to Rosavtodor, the government agency that oversees Russia's roadways.

Dmitry Ignatiev, the agency's spokesman, said all the money collected goes straight to the road fund.

The Platon system, he said, is opposed by transportation business owners who were avoiding taxes and underpricing their services. Drivers for businesses that operate legally will not be affected by Platon, he said.

Kamal Magomedov, a trucker here, said that last point may be true for large companies. But self-employed truckers and small companies, he said, are unfairly burdened.

“Nothing short of canceling Platon will make us stop the strike,” he said.