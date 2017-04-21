Trump to Exxon Mobil: No waiver from Russia sanctions
Updated 51 minutes ago
The Treasury Department said Friday that it would not issue any waivers to U.S. companies — including Exxon Mobil — seeking to do oil and gas drilling with Russia in violation of current economic sanctions.
In a statement that mentioned the company by name, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said his department had made its decision “in consultation with President Donald J. Trump.”
In July 2015, Exxon Mobil had asked the Treasury's Office of Foreign Asset Control to make an exception to the Russia sanctions, which were imposed after Moscow annexed Ukraine's Crimea region in early 2014. Exxon had sought to do deep water exploration drilling in the Russian area of the Black Sea before the end of the year to prevent a joint venture agreement from expiring.
Exxon also argued that rival oil companies in Europe are engaged in drilling in that region.
The Wall Street Journal first reported that ExxonMobil sought a sanctions exception, though it was not clear when the permit application was made. Friday, the company disclosed that the permission was sought long before the outcome of last year's election or the choice of Exxon Mobil Chief Executive Rex Tillerson to be Trump's secretary of State.