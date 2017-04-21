Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Trump to Exxon Mobil: No waiver from Russia sanctions

The Washington Post | Friday, April 21, 2017, 8:27 p.m.

Updated 51 minutes ago

The Treasury Department said Friday that it would not issue any waivers to U.S. companies — including Exxon Mobil — seeking to do oil and gas drilling with Russia in violation of current economic sanctions.

In a statement that mentioned the company by name, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said his department had made its decision “in consultation with President Donald J. Trump.”

In July 2015, Exxon Mobil had asked the Treasury's Office of Foreign Asset Control to make an exception to the Russia sanctions, which were imposed after Moscow annexed Ukraine's Crimea region in early 2014. Exxon had sought to do deep water exploration drilling in the Russian area of the Black Sea before the end of the year to prevent a joint venture agreement from expiring.

Exxon also argued that rival oil companies in Europe are engaged in drilling in that region.

The Wall Street Journal first reported that ExxonMobil sought a sanctions exception, though it was not clear when the permit application was made. Friday, the company disclosed that the permission was sought long before the outcome of last year's election or the choice of Exxon Mobil Chief Executive Rex Tillerson to be Trump's secretary of State.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.