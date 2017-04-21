Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
World

Egyptian-American release came after 'no deal,' Trump says

The Associated Press | Friday, April 21, 2017, 9:24 p.m.
AFP/Getty Images
Aya Hijazi, an Egyptian-American aid worker smiles during a meeting with US President Donald Trump at the White House in Washington, DC, April 21, 2017. Hijazi was flown back to the US April 20 following three years of captivity in Egypt. / AFP PHOTO / JIM WATSONJIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images



WASHINGTON — President Trump said he struck “no deal” for the release of an Egyptian-American charity worker who had been detained in the country for nearly three years.

Aya Hijazi, 30, and her husband, Mohamed Hassanein, an Egyptian, returned to the Washington area Thursday. She met Friday with Trump in the Oval Office.

Trump hosted Egyptian President Abdel-Fatah al-Sisi at the White House at the beginning of this month. The two discussed the case.

“He was here, I said I really would appreciate it if you could look into this and let her out,” Trump said in an interview. “I asked the government to let her out.”

Former President Barack Obama had worked on the case and “got zippo,” Trump noted.

Hijazi's brother, Basel Hijazi, attended the White House meeting, along with Trump aides Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner and Dina Powell.

“We are very happy to have Aya back home and it's a great honor to have her in the Oval Office,” Trump told reporters.

This week, a court acquitted Hijazi of charges of child abuse that were widely dismissed as bogus by human rights groups and U.S. officials. She and her husband had established a foundation to aid street children in 2013 but were arrested along with several others in 2014.

Details of their arrival back in the United States were first reported by The Washington Post. Trump and White House aides negotiated their release as well as freedom for four other humanitarian workers, and Trump sent a U.S. government aircraft to Cairo to bring them home, the Post reported.

