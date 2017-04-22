Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
World

Death toll tops 160 in Taliban attack on Afghan base

The Washington Post | Saturday, April 22, 2017, 11:05 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

KABUL, Afghanistan — The death toll from a Taliban raid on a key army base has exceeded 160, an official said Saturday, the bloodiest single incident in an attack by the resurgent terrorists since their ouster in 2001.

The attack Friday was seen as another major blow for President Ashraf Ghani's shaky U.S.-backed government, which, apart from facing rising violence by militants, is also locked in a growing internal power struggle.

The major military base for the northern region in Afghanistan's mostly secure Balkh province was targeted Friday. A group of 10 Taliban fighters in military uniforms drove in two army vehicles and opened fire on mostly unarmed soldiers and officers inside the sprawling base.

After the nearly six hours of reportedly indiscriminate gunfire and blasts caused by hand grenades as well as suicide bombers, officials Friday said that dozens of soldiers were killed either after leaving Friday prayers at the base's mosque or at the dining facility.

The level of carnage became clearer Saturday after authorities finished the room-to-room search for survivors and cleared the mess caused by the brazen attack, a lawmaker for Balkh said on the condition of anonymity.

“The figure I have heard for the deaths is 163,” the lawmaker said. “It could go higher as some of the dozens of wounded are in critical condition. For a while, there was a shortage for coffins, but somehow they managed to sort that out.”

The Defense Ministry's spokesman, Dawlat Waziri, said 100 people had been killed.

Ghani, who rushed Saturday to Balkh to console victims' families, described the attackers as “infidels” because officials said the insurgents opened fire on soldiers while they were praying inside the mosque.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.